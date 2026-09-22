Jennifer Eckhart dies at 36: Former Fox Business producer found dead at Florida home- What we know

Former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart has died at the age of 36 after being found at her home in Florida.

Former Fox News producer Jennifer Eckhart dies Eckhart was found at her residence in Martin County on 19 September, according to reports. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said she appeared to have died by suicide, while TMZ also reported that law enforcement had determined her death was a suicide. Further details about the circumstances have not been released.

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The news was first reported by the New York Post, which said emergency services responded to Eckhart’s Florida home. Yahoo Entertainment also published footage showing emergency crews responding to the scene.

Eckhart worked for Fox News Media’s Fox Business Network from 2013 until 2020. She began in an administrative role before moving into production and eventually working as an associate producer.

When she filed a lawsuit against former anchor Ed Henry She became widely known in 2020 after filing a lawsuit against former Fox News anchor Ed Henry. Eckhart accused Henry of sexual assault and alleged that he had used his position and influence at the network against her. Henry denied the allegations and maintained that their relationship was consensual.

Fox News fired Henry in July 2020 after receiving Eckhart’s complaint and conducting an investigation.

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The legal battle continued for several years. In March 2025, a federal judge granted Fox News summary judgment in the case, dismissing Eckhart’s claims against the network. The court found that Fox News had not been shown to have known about Henry’s alleged conduct towards Eckhart before she reported it in 2020.

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The claims against Henry personally continued. Eckhart and Henry reached a settlement in June 2025, shortly before the case was due to go to trial. The terms of the settlement were not publicly disclosed.

After leaving Fox, Eckhart also built a career outside television news. She hosted the REINVENTED with Jen Eckhart podcast, where she interviewed public figures about their careers, personal experiences and periods of change.

Eckhart also spoke publicly about her legal experience and its impact on her life. Through her podcast and other public appearances, she continued discussing professional reinvention and experiences that had shaped her career after leaving television.

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Her death comes more than a year after the settlement of the lawsuit that had brought her national attention.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has not released further details about Eckhart’s death. She was 36.