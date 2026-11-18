Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has lost his blue verification badge and the company's affiliate badge on X, prompting platform owner Elon Musk to offer him a free verification subscription.

Changes to Huang's X profile caught the attention of users, who noticed that both verification badges had disappeared. His profile bio was also updated to describe him as the Founder of Nvidia, replacing the earlier reference to his association with the semiconductor company.

Advertisement

An X user shared screenshots comparing Huang's profile before and after the changes, highlighting the disappearance of the blue checkmark and Nvidia's affiliate badge. The post gained traction on the platform, prompting Musk to offer Huang a complimentary blue verification badge.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why did Jensen Huang lose his blue checkmark and Nvidia affiliate badge on X? ⌵ The badges appear to have been linked to Huang’s X Premium subscription and his official affiliation with Nvidia. After reports of his departure, the company affiliation appears to have been removed from his profile. 2 What did Elon Musk offer Jensen Huang after his X badges disappeared? ⌵ Musk offered to restore Huang’s blue verification badge for free, writing that it was “on the house.” The article does not say whether Huang accepted the offer. 3 What is the difference between Jensen Huang’s blue checkmark and Nvidia affiliate badge? ⌵ The blue checkmark is available to users subscribed to X Premium. An affiliate badge links an employee or executive’s account to a business’s X account through X Premium Business. 4 Is Jensen Huang returning as Nvidia CEO after losing his X badges? ⌵ The badge change does not determine whether Huang will return. Nvidia’s board said it does not intend to reinstate him, and Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO while the company searches for a permanent successor.

"Blue check coming back for free on the house," the X owner wrote.

Advertisement

Musk has previously expressed support for Huang amid reports surrounding his departure from Nvidia. He backed a post by Sequoia Capital partner Shaun Maguire, who described Huang as irreplaceable to America's artificial intelligence leadership.

Musk has also indicated his willingness to sign a petition seeking Huang's return and publicly expressed interest in working with the former Nvidia chief.

Why did Jensen Huang lose his X verification badges? The disappearance of Huang's verification badges appears to be linked to his reported departure from Nvidia and the company's affiliation with his X account.

X provides blue verification badges to users subscribed to its Premium services. Businesses subscribing to X Premium Business can also access corporate verification badges and link employees and executives to their accounts through affiliate badges.

Advertisement

The business subscription reportedly costs $1,000 per month, with an additional monthly charge of $50 for every affiliated account.

Huang's blue checkmark and Nvidia affiliate badge were likely associated with the company's subscription and his official affiliation with the semiconductor giant. Following reports of his departure, the corporate affiliation appears to have been removed from his profile.

Calls grow for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia Huang's reported exit has triggered speculation across Silicon Valley, with several prominent technology figures, including Musk, voicing support for his return.

The Nvidia co-founder reportedly stepped down on November 12, ending his 33-year tenure at the company he helped build into one of the world's largest artificial intelligence and semiconductor businesses.

His reported departure followed allegations concerning his relationships with two women, including an Nvidia vice president and another woman suspected by intelligence sources of having links to Chinese espionage.

Advertisement

Also Read | Nvidia hires Heidrick & Struggles as it intensifies search for next CEO

However, calls for his reinstatement reportedly began soon after news of his departure emerged.

According to a Financial Times report, Huang has discussed the possibility of returning to Nvidia with people close to him. An ally of the former CEO also reportedly said that a group of Silicon Valley executives was preparing a campaign to lobby for his reinstatement.

The group is reportedly planning to approach influential technology leaders and the White House to build pressure on Nvidia's board.

An online petition seeking Huang's return has also reportedly collected more than 165,000 signatures. It calls on the company's board to reinstate him while an independent investigation examines the allegations surrounding his departure.

Despite the growing campaign, Nvidia is reportedly not considering his reinstatement.

Advertisement

For now, Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress is serving as interim CEO as the company searches for a permanent successor.

About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.