Jerome Powell to be sacked? Donald Trump downplays clash after Fed visit; says 'no...'

Donald Trump downplayed his clash with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell over cost overruns during his first Fed visit, claiming there was “no tension” with Powell.

The POTUS indicated that the issues with Powell over the cost of the central bank's renovation project probably weren’t reason enough to fire the Fed chief.

“To do that is a big move, and I just don’t think it’s necessary,” Trump told reporters.

The POTUS's visit to the Federal Reserve on Thursday — with Trump being the first President to visit the Central Bank in nearly two decades — was however not without much tension. Trump grilled over Powell over interest rates, and jokingly remarked that he might remove a project manager who oversaw similar cost overruns.

“Well, I’d love him to lower interest rates. Other than that, what can I tell you?” Trump told reporters.

Donald Trump and Jerome Powell's clash During his visit to the Federal Reserve, Donald Trump zeroed in on what he and his allies say is an exorbitant cost for renovating a federal building, claiming it had ballooned to $1.3 billion. Powell, however, shook his head at the mention of the numbers, as per multiple reports.

When Trump offered Powell a piece of paper he cast as offering details on the new estimate, Powell tersely told Trump his revised claim included a building that had already been completed.

“That’s a third building,” Powell said, interrupting the president. “It was built five years ago.”

‘I’d fire em' Asked by a reporter what he would do if a manager on one of his construction projects had gone over budget, Trump replied bluntly. “Generally speaking, what would I do?” Trump said. “I’d fire ‘em.”

Powell laughed as Trump knocked him on the arm and the president added that he did not “want to be personal.”

“I just would like to see it get finished,” Trump said.

The president also repeatedly turned his focus back to the central bank’s rate-setting policies.

Federal Reserve officials are widely expected to hold interest rates steady for a fifth consecutive time following their meeting next week. A majority of policymakers expect to lower rates at least twice before year end, according to projections released in June., reported Bloomberg. But Powell and several other officials have said they prefer to approach policy adjustments carefully, as they guard against the possibility that Trump’s tariffs policies will lead to persistent inflation. Policymakers have also said an overall stable labor market provides them room for patience on interest-rate cuts.

Meanwhile, Powell has called reports about the renovation work inaccurate and after Republican criticism intensified in recent weeks, made a request for the bank’s inspector general to review the restoration work.

Earlier Thursday, Fed staff led reporters on a tour of the active construction site, which they said hosts about 700 to 800 workers daily over two shifts. Cost overruns have been driven in part by security requirements, including blast-resistant windows, officials said. Still, the overall project’s budget has grown to $2.5 billion in 2025 from $1.9 billion in recent years, fueling questions about overruns.

Trump on renovation work In a social media post after he returned to the White House, Trump said the renovation work “would have been much better if it were never started, but it is what it is and, hopefully, it will be finished ASAP,” before again pivoting to interest rates.

“With all of that being said, let’s just get it finished and, even more importantly, LOWER INTEREST RATES!,” he wrote.