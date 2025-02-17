Comedian Jerry Seinfeld recently made headlines after quickly dismissing an anti-Israel activist outside an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. The interaction, captured on social media, shows Seinfeld's blunt response when the activist attempted to ambush him with a pro-Palestine message.

The incident: Seinfeld’s brief encounter with activist The comedian, 70, was approached by “Subway DJ” for a selfie, which Seinfeld agreed to outside the event. As the selfie was taken, the activist, in an apparent attempt to make a political statement, said “Free Palestine,” while flashing a peace sign in the photo.

Seinfeld’s quick reply was, “I don’t care about Palestine,” before walking away, leaving the activist to respond with, “That’s sad.”

Background on Seinfeld’s stance Jerry Seinfeld has been an outspoken supporter of Israel, particularly since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack, which sparked an ongoing conflict in Gaza. Seinfeld's stance remains firm in the face of continued pressure from pro-Palestinian activists.

Earlier encounters Jerry Seinfeld brushes off anti-Israel protesters in NYC In February 2024, Seinfeld had tense exchange with anti-Israel protesters in New York City, who accused him of supporting genocide. The comedian, unfazed, waved off the protesters before getting into his SUV surrounded by NYPD officers.

Seinfeld confronts hecklers In June 2024, during a show in Australia, Seinfeld publicly shamed a heckler who interrupted his performance with pro-Palestinian chants. The heckler shouted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” to which Seinfeld quipped, “We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East!”

Also Read | Paul McCartney steals the show at SNL50 with iconic Abbey Road medley | Watch