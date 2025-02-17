Jerry Seinfeld shuts down anti-Israel activist ahead of SNL 50th anniversary event: ‘I don’t care about Palestine’

  • Jerry Seinfeld dismissed an anti-Israel activist’s pro-Palestine statement with a blunt reply, “I don’t care about Palestine,” during an encounter outside an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live.

Livemint
Published17 Feb 2025, 09:55 PM IST
Advertisement
Jerry Seinfeld, a staunch supporter of Israel, has repeatedly faced protests and criticism. (File Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld recently made headlines after quickly dismissing an anti-Israel activist outside an event celebrating the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. The interaction, captured on social media, shows Seinfeld's blunt response when the activist attempted to ambush him with a pro-Palestine message.

The incident: Seinfeld’s brief encounter with activist

The comedian, 70, was approached by “Subway DJ” for a selfie, which Seinfeld agreed to outside the event. As the selfie was taken, the activist, in an apparent attempt to make a political statement, said “Free Palestine,” while flashing a peace sign in the photo.

Advertisement

Seinfeld’s quick reply was, “I don’t care about Palestine,” before walking away, leaving the activist to respond with, “That’s sad.”

 

Advertisement

Background on Seinfeld’s stance

Jerry Seinfeld has been an outspoken supporter of Israel, particularly since the October 7, 2023, Hamas terror attack, which sparked an ongoing conflict in Gaza. Seinfeld's stance remains firm in the face of continued pressure from pro-Palestinian activists.

Earlier encounters

Jerry Seinfeld brushes off anti-Israel protesters in NYC

In February 2024, Seinfeld had tense exchange with anti-Israel protesters in New York City, who accused him of supporting genocide. The comedian, unfazed, waved off the protesters before getting into his SUV surrounded by NYPD officers.

Advertisement
Also Read | SNL 50: Ryan Reynolds jokes on Blake Lively’s feud with Justin Baldoni

Seinfeld confronts hecklers

In June 2024, during a show in Australia, Seinfeld publicly shamed a heckler who interrupted his performance with pro-Palestinian chants. The heckler shouted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” to which Seinfeld quipped, “We have a genius, ladies and gentlemen. He solved the Middle East!”

Also Read | Paul McCartney steals the show at SNL50 with iconic Abbey Road medley | Watch
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsJerry Seinfeld shuts down anti-Israel activist ahead of SNL 50th anniversary event: ‘I don’t care about Palestine’
First Published:17 Feb 2025, 09:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget