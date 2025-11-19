Jessica Tisch confirms she will remain NYPD top cop under Zohran Mamdani

Jessica Tisch’s career spans counterterrorism work in the NYPD and senior city government roles, highlighting her focus on effective law enforcement and public safety.

New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch speaks during a news conference with federal law enforcement officials to announce arrests tied to illegal sports betting and poker game schemes, in New York City on October 23, 2025. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch will continue in her role as the city transitions to mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s administration.

In a message sent to department members Wednesday morning, Tisch confirmed that Mamdani had asked her to remain in the post and that she had accepted after several discussions.

“The reason I have chosen to stay is you,” Tisch wrote to officers. “I believe deeply in the nobility of your work, in what you do every day to keep this city safe, in your commitment, and in your sacrifice.”

Commitment to public safety

Tisch described leading the NYPD as “the greatest privilege of my life” and noted that while she and Mamdani “don’t agree on everything,” they share “broad and crucial priorities: the importance of public safety, the need to continue driving down crime, and the need to maintain stability and order across the department.”

Who is Jessica Tisch

Jessica Tisch, 44, has served as New York City Police Commissioner since November 2024.

Tisch has overseen modernization of police technology, expanded transparency measures such as body-worn cameras, and implemented robust technological responses during the Covid-19 pandemic, including distributing more than 700,000 iPads to public-school students and building citywide vaccine and contact-tracing systems.

Leadership and achievements

In a statement, Mamdani praised Tisch, saying she “has brought stability, accountability and a data-driven approach to the NYPD,” adding that her leadership “will be essential as we continue to make New York a safer, fairer city.”

Mamdani further highlighted Tisch’s efforts to root out corruption in the upper ranks of the department and lead a department-wide focus on accountability and transparency, while achieving historic reductions in violent crime.

Impact on crime

Under Tisch, crime in New York has declined across nearly all major categories, with shootings reaching historic lows. She is credited with stabilizing leadership ranks within the department and strengthening anti-corruption oversight.

Career background

Tisch began her career in the NYPD’s counterterrorism bureau before holding senior roles in city government, including leading the Department of Sanitation. Her combined experience in law enforcement and city administration has contributed to her reputation as a results-driven leader committed to public safety and accountability.

