JetBlue cancels all flights to THIS major US airport, offers refunds to affected travelers

JetBlue Airways will cease operations at Miami International Airport (MIA) starting September 3, the airline confirmed on Saturday (June 21), citing poor financial performance on the route.

Advertisement

“To free aircraft for new routes, we’ve recently made the decision to end a small number of unprofitable flights including between Boston and Miami,” said Derek Dombrowski, JetBlue’s director of corporate communications, in an email to the Miami Herald.

Limited service ends, refunds offered JetBlue had a relatively small footprint at MIA, operating just one or two daily flights between Miami and Boston.

Despite the limited service, the airline said its decision to exit the airport was based purely on financial performance.

“Travelers booked on canceled flights will have the option to fly via Fort Lauderdale or receive a full refund to their original form of payment,” Dombrowski added.

Reallocation of resources The move comes as JetBlue looks to optimise its network and improve financial performance by reallocating aircraft to more lucrative routes.

Advertisement

“We continually evaluate how our network is performing and make changes as needed,” Dombrowski said.

MIA notified on Friday Greg Chin, communications director for the Miami-Dade Aviation Department, confirmed that JetBlue notified Miami International Airport of the change on Friday. He declined to provide further details during a phone call with the Miami Herald on Saturday.

Service continues at nearby airports Despite pulling out of MIA, JetBlue will maintain service between Boston and two nearby South Florida airports — Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and West Palm Beach.