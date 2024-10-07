Jewish memorial visit, planting a pomegranate tree: How Harris, Trump will mark Hamas attack on Israel anniversary

One year after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, the region remains in turmoil. The violence has intensified conflict in Lebanon and Gaza, raising fears of a wider regional war that could threaten American interests. This situation presents a significant threat to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and her challenger former President Donald Trump, her Republican ahead of the presidential polls.

Last year's surprise cross-border attack, which killed about 1,200 people, caught Israel unprepared on a major Jewish holiday, shattering Israelis’ sense of security and leaving many countries, already on edge over Russia's war in Ukraine, facing the prospect of another major conflict in the Middle East.

On Monday, both Harris and Trump would be mark the anniversary of the attacks by Hamas, which is touted as ‘worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust’ by Israeli leaders.

To pay his respects, Trump will attend a memorial service with Jewish community leaders at one of his hotels in Miami, Harris, on the other hand, will plant a pomegranate tree in her official Washington residence.

Harris, in an interview with CBC News, said, “the US will keep pressing Israel for a deal with Hamas that leads to a cease-fire and the release of hostages the group took during the attack.”

Countries around the world commemorate the anniversary of Hamas attack Vigils, commemorations and acts of remembrance were planned across the world on Monday to mark one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel as world leaders called for an end to antisemitism and the release of Israeli hostages.

The nations of Europe, home to many Jewish and Muslim communities, have sought to tamp down both antisemitic and anti-Muslim sentiment in the wake of the Hamas attack and Israel’s subsequent war against the militants in Gaza, which has killed over 41,000 people and displaced around 1.9 million in the embattled coastal territory.

The Vatican marked the anniversary of the attacks by taking up a collection for the people of Gaza and publishing a letter from Pope Francis to Catholics in the region, expressing his solidarity.

Francis made no mention of Israel, Hamas or the hostages in the letter dated Oct. 7. He referred to the “fuse of hatred” being ignited one year ago and the spiral of violence that has ensued, insisting that what is needed is dialogue and peace.