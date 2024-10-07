Jewish memorial visit, planting a pomegranate tree: How Harris, Trump will mark Hamas attack on Israel anniversary

One year after Hamas attacked Israel, violence escalates in the region, threatening American interests. Both VP Harris and Trump commemorate the anniversary, with Harris advocating for a cease-fire and Trump attending a memorial. 

Livemint
Published7 Oct 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Both Vice President Harris and Donald Trump observe the anniversary with separate memorials.
Both Vice President Harris and Donald Trump observe the anniversary with separate memorials.(AP)

One year after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, the region remains in turmoil. The violence has intensified conflict in Lebanon and Gaza, raising fears of a wider regional war that could threaten American interests. This situation presents a significant threat to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, and her challenger former President Donald Trump, her Republican ahead of the presidential polls.

Last year's surprise cross-border attack, which killed about 1,200 people, caught Israel unprepared on a major Jewish holiday, shattering Israelis’ sense of security and leaving many countries, already on edge over Russia's war in Ukraine, facing the prospect of another major conflict in the Middle East.

Also Read | Harris, Walz Kick Off Weeklong Media Blitz With ‘Call Her Daddy’

On Monday, both Harris and Trump would be mark the anniversary of the attacks by Hamas, which is touted as ‘worst slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust’ by Israeli leaders.

To pay his respects, Trump will attend a memorial service with Jewish community leaders at one of his hotels in Miami, Harris, on the other hand, will plant a pomegranate tree in her official Washington residence.

Harris, in an interview with CBC News, said, “the US will keep pressing Israel for a deal with Hamas that leads to a cease-fire and the release of hostages the group took during the attack.”

Countries around the world commemorate the anniversary of Hamas attack

Vigils, commemorations and acts of remembrance were planned across the world on Monday to mark one year since the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel as world leaders called for an end to antisemitism and the release of Israeli hostages.

The nations of Europe, home to many Jewish and Muslim communities, have sought to tamp down both antisemitic and anti-Muslim sentiment in the wake of the Hamas attack and Israel’s subsequent war against the militants in Gaza, which has killed over 41,000 people and displaced around 1.9 million in the embattled coastal territory.

Also Read | Hamas attack on Israel: Infiltration, assaults, kidnappings and war | Timeline

The Vatican marked the anniversary of the attacks by taking up a collection for the people of Gaza and publishing a letter from Pope Francis to Catholics in the region, expressing his solidarity.

Francis made no mention of Israel, Hamas or the hostages in the letter dated Oct. 7. He referred to the “fuse of hatred” being ignited one year ago and the spiral of violence that has ensued, insisting that what is needed is dialogue and peace.

“I am with you, the people of Gaza, long embattled and in dire straits. You are in my thoughts and prayers daily,” he wrote.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:7 Oct 2024, 07:38 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsJewish memorial visit, planting a pomegranate tree: How Harris, Trump will mark Hamas attack on Israel anniversary

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    164.30
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -2.45 (-1.47%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,150.30
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -27.2 (-2.31%)

    Tata Power share price

    441.05
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -25.65 (-5.5%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    267.35
    03:59 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -9.85 (-3.55%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Coforge share price

    7,209.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    85.85 (1.21%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,030.00
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    6.95 (0.23%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,460.90
    03:54 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -33.35 (-0.95%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    977.25
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -11.7 (-1.18%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rail Vikas Nigam share price

    450.30
    03:57 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -42.8 (-8.68%)

    Jubilant Ingrevia share price

    726.45
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -67.8 (-8.54%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    395.90
    03:50 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -35.65 (-8.26%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,536.55
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    -122.25 (-7.37%)
    More from Top Losers

    Finolex Industries share price

    294.10
    03:56 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    22.45 (8.26%)

    CG Power & Industrial Solutions share price

    758.75
    03:58 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    39.95 (5.56%)

    Astrazeneca Pharma India share price

    7,775.50
    03:29 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    343 (4.61%)

    Blue Dart Express share price

    8,650.45
    03:44 PM | 7 OCT 2024
    347.05 (4.18%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.