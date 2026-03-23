JFK, Atlanta airports issue travel advisory amid TSA worker shortage; passengers can expect five-hour wait time

John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport on Monday (local time) issued a travel advisory, cautioning passengers that the ongoing federal funding lapse could lead to much longer security wait times than usual.

In a post on X, the airport said wait times can shift quickly depending on passenger volume and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) staffing levels, adding that reporting of wait times has been temporarily paused. Travellers were advised to plan for extra time and check directly with their airline for updated flight information.

Alongside JFK, Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport also released a similar advisory earlier in the day. It noted that due to TSA shortages, security checkpoints are experiencing longer-than-normal delays and advised passengers to arrive at least four hours before departure.

The warnings from two of the busiest airports in the United States came a day after Atlanta airport saw security queues extend up to five hours on 22 March, according to The New York Post. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cautioned that delays across airports nationwide could deteriorate further due to the partial shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The report, citing the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, said TSA personnel informed passengers that wait times in certain sections of the airport had reached five hours. The Atlanta airport, which handled around 106 million passengers in 2025, continues to rank as the world’s busiest airport by passenger traffic.

TSA workers quit amid DHS shutdown Roughly 400 TSA employees have already stepped down as a result of the DHS shutdown. Duffy warned that if workers miss a second full paycheck, expected on Friday, more may choose to leave their jobs. Speaking to ABC News on 22 March, he said that as Thursday through Saturday of the following week approach, a growing number of TSA agents may either resign or fail to report for duty.

According to The Hill, the delays are linked to TSA staff continuing to work without pay amid the DHS funding lapse, which has led to reduced workforce availability and added strain on airport operations.

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DHS shutdown The DHS has remained partially shut since February 14 after Senate Democrats blocked a funding measure while pushing for broader reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other immigration enforcement policies, The New York Post reported.

Since the shutdown began, wait times at TSA checkpoints have climbed significantly, with major hubs such as LaGuardia Airport seeing delays exceeding three hours due to staff shortages.

In addition to resignations, absenteeism has surged. Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl said call-out rates have increased from about 2% before the shutdown to over 10%. He also warned that if the funding lapse continues, some smaller airports could be forced to halt operations.

A TSA spokesperson said employees last received a full paycheck on February 14, followed by a partial payment on February 28, and then missed their next scheduled pay cycle on March 13.

Duffy pointed out that many TSA workers begin with salaries around $50,000, which already makes it difficult to manage living expenses. He added that missing paychecks have further intensified their financial strain.

TSA agents endure third shutdown in six months This marks the third shutdown affecting TSA personnel within the past six months. The previous instances included a 43-day shutdown last year and another earlier this year, though the latter did not disrupt their pay.