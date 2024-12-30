Jimmy Carter dies at 100: Several world leaders and US politicians mourned the demise of former US President Jimmy Carter. He played a key role in brokering peace between Israel and Egypt and also received the Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has paid tribute to the former US president and said that he has left a legacy of “compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work”. Here's how other leaders and US politicians have reacted.

US President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, President-elect Trump pay tribute US President Joe Biden expressed grief over Carter's demise and said that “the world lost an extraordinary leader, statesman and humanitarian.”

“Over six decades, we had the honour of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well,” he added.

Calling Jimmy Carter's life a “testament to the power of service,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said that he was “guided by a deep and abiding faith — in God, in America, and in humanity.”

“Jimmy Carter’s life is a testament to the power of service — as a Lieutenant in the United States Navy, the 76th Governor of Georgia, and the 39th President of the United States. He reminded our nation and the world that there is strength in decency and compassion,” the statement by Harris read further.

US President-Elect Donald Trump said, “The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country, and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude.”

Apart from US politicians, leaders worldwide paid tribute to Jimmy Carter for serving the country and the world. Many recalled his diplomatic efforts in maintaining global peace.

EGYPT President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi "In this moment of sorrow, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family of former American President Jimmy Carter, as well as to the President and the people of the United States of America.

His significant role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain etched in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work exemplifies a lofty standard of love, peace, and brotherhood. His enduring legacy ensures that he will be remembered as one of the world's most prominent leaders in service to humanity."

Canada PM Justin Trudeau “Jimmy Carter’s legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me. My deepest condolences to the Carter family, his many loved ones, and the American people who are mourning a former President and a lifelong humanitarian. May his selfless service continue to inspire us all for years to come.”

Panama President Jose Raul Mulino "I offer my condolences to the family and to the people and Government of the United States on the death of former President Jimmy Carter. His stint in the White House was marked by difficult times, and were crucial for Panama in negotiating and signing the Torrijos-Carter Treaties in 1977, which transferred the (Panama) Canal into Panamanian hands and made our country truly sovereign. May his soul rest in peace.”

Venezuelan government of president Nicolas Maduro "The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela regrets the death of former President of the United States of America, Jimmy Carter, and extends its most sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Former President Carter was a man of proven commitment to peace and dialogue. His contributions to global politics and his dedication to peace have left an indelible mark on the world."

French President Emmanuel Macron “Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese “President Carter rose from humble beginnings to leave a remarkable legacy. Beyond being elected to the Presidency or being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, Jimmy Carter's legacy is best measured in lives changed, saved and uplifted.”