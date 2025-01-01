The State Funeral for former President Jimmy Carter will take place at Washington National Cathedral, located in Washington, D.C., the capital of the United States, on Thursday (January 9, 2025), at 10 am EST. The funeral service will conclude a week of memorial events honoring the 39th President of the United States, who passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

Honoring a legacy of service Carter, renowned for his work in international diplomacy, democracy promotion, and humanitarian efforts, served as president from 1977 to 1981. He was awarded the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in promoting peace and human rights. Carter died peacefully at his home in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family.

His funeral will include a series of events, starting on January 4, 2025, in Georgia, and culminating in a National Funeral Service at Washington National Cathedral. Public viewings will be held in both Atlanta and Washington, D.C., and the funeral procession will pass through Washington and Plains, Georgia.

Summary of the state funeral events for former President Jimmy Carter Carter’s remains will travel from Georgia to Washington, D.C., where he will lie in state at the US Capitol. The funeral service will be a private ceremony with attendance by invited guests, including former presidents and military leaders. The public is invited to pay respects at public viewings in Atlanta and Washington and along the motorcade route. Carter will be interred in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, with a Navy flyover in his honor.

Funeral schedule and events, according to a release from the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region:

Saturday, January 4, 2025 The funeral procession begins with the arrival of Carter’s family at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Georgia.

Carter's remains are transferred to the hearse by Secret Service agents and then travel through Plains, Georgia, passing Carter’s boyhood home where a bell tolls 39 times in his honor.

The motorcade heads to Atlanta, where it pauses at the State Capitol for a moment of silence.

Carter’s remains are then brought to the Carter Presidential Center for a private service, followed by a public opportunity for mourners to pay their respects.

January 5, 2025 (Sunday) – January 6, 2025 (Monday) Carter’s remains continue to lie in repose at the Carter Presidential Center. The public is invited to pay their respects throughout these days.

January 7, 2025 - Tuesday 6 a.m.: Lying in Repose concludes at the Carter Presidential Center.

9:30 a.m.: A departure ceremony marks the beginning of Carter's final journey to Washington, D.C.

11:15 a.m.: The motorcade departs for Washington via Special Air Mission 39. Upon arrival at Joint Base Andrews, a ceremonial transfer of the remains takes place.

2:15 p.m.: A funeral procession moves to the U.S. Capitol, where Carter will lie in state.

The public is invited to pay their respects during the evening.

January 8, 2025 - Wednesday Carter continues to lie in state at the U.S. Capitol, with a military guard maintaining watch. The public can visit from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. on January 9, 2025.

January 9, 2025 - Thursday 7 a.m.: Lying in state concludes.

8:45 a.m.: The Carter family departs Blair House by motorcade for the Washington National Cathedral.

10:00 a.m.: A National Funeral Service is held at the Washington National Cathedral.

Afterward, the motorcade heads back to Joint Base Andrews for a return flight to Georgia.

2:00 p.m.: Special Air Mission 39 arrives in Georgia, and Carter’s remains are transferred to the hearse for the final leg of the journey to Plains, Georgia.

The motorcade proceeds to Maranatha Baptist Church for a private service before heading through downtown Plains, where the public can pay their respects.

5:20 p.m.: Carter is interred at the family residence, with a Navy flyover in tribute to his service as a naval officer and Commander-in-Chief.

Public participation and ticketed access Members of the public are invited to pay their respects during the public viewings in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., as well as along the motorcade routes. The State Funeral at Washington National Cathedral will be a private ceremony, with attendance limited to those with tickets.