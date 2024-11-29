Jimmy Fallon made a memorable appearance during NBC’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast, joining hosts Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker. While Fallon’s playful demeanor earned praise, his fashion choices and accessories sparked some confusion among viewers. He sported a black wool jacket, tie, and white collared shirt, but it was his unusual pairing of black sunglasses with a see-through umbrella in the pouring rain that drew attention. Many fans were left wondering why he wore sunglasses despite the gloomy weather. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many took to social media to express their confusion, with one user writing, “Sunglasses in the rain is the most Jimmy Fallon that Jimmy can Fallon."

Several viewers jokingly speculated that Fallon might have been hungover, with one comment reading, “Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain tells me everything about him being hungover this early." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The sunglasses in the rain became a central topic of discussion, with some speculating Fallon might have been intoxicated or hungover. “Is Jimmy Fallon drunk? At 8:45 am?" one commenter wondered, while another wrote, “Drunk Jimmy Fallon rocking shades during a clouded rainstorm." Others were convinced that Fallon was dealing with the aftermath of a wild night, with one user commenting, “Jimmy Fallon was clearly on a bender and woke up and proceeded to show up at the parade."

One user said, “Jimmy Fallon wearing sunglasses in the rain is the big hangover energy America can relate to today."

Others joked that Fallon’s behavior seemed out of character, with some commenting on the apparent chaos of his segment. “Jimmy Fallon segment is an absolute disaster. Can’t hear each other. And this audience interaction segment honestly feels like time filler," one viewer tweeted. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One Twitter user said, “Not impressed with Jimmy Fallon to start with, but at the Macy parade acting like he is something special, he’s not."

One Twitter user remarked, “I need a little of whatever Jimmy Fallon had this morning."

2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: A star-studded spectacle despite rain The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade officially kicked off at 8:30 a.m. EST with an additional telecast at 2 p.m. EST, delighting millions of viewers across the nation. The event was available on NBC and Peacock. Despite the rainy weather, the parade remained a standout celebration, featuring a star-studded lineup and an impressive display of giant balloons, floats, and performances. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This year’s parade featured 17 giant, helium-filled character balloons, 22 eye-catching floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, and 11 marching bands. The colorful spectacle also included 700 clowns, 10 performance groups, and several award-winning singers and actors. One of the standout performances came from Jennifer Hudson. The parade also featured Broadway star Idina Menzel, further adding to the excitement.

Fans were treated to beloved balloon characters such as Snoopy, Spider-Man, Minnie Mouse, Smokey Bear, and Ronald McDonald. However, this year’s event also welcomed new balloons to the procession, introducing fresh characters and excitement to the already jam-packed lineup.