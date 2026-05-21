Jimmy Kimmel calls for CBS boycott after Stephen Colbert’s final ‘Late Show’ episode

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel urged viewers to stop watching CBS after the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, while voicing strong support for fellow comedian Stephen Colbert ahead of the show’s finale.

Speaking during the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kimmel encouraged audiences to tune in for Colbert’s final broadcast — before calling for a boycott of the network afterward.

“I hope those of you who watch our show will also tune into CBS for the last time,” Kimmel said.

“Don’t ever watch it again, but watch tomorrow night to show Stephen and our friends at The Late Show a fun farewell.”

Kimmel announces blackout in solidarity with Colbert Kimmel also revealed that his ABC late-night program would not air on May 21 out of respect for Colbert and his staff.

“We will be off tomorrow night out of respect for our colleague and friend Stephen Colbert and the writers, producers, staff, and crew at The Late Show, whose finale show on CBS airs opposite ours,” Kimmel said during his monologue.

He also criticized the decision-makers behind the cancellation.

“I think you know how I feel about the fact that they are being pushed out. I hope the people who did the pushing feel ashamed of themselves tonight, although they probably won’t,” he added.

CBS cites financial reasons for cancellation CBS announced in July that it would end The Late Show with Stephen Colbert after 33 years on air.

The network described the move as “purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night.”

However, speculation has persisted that political tensions may have contributed to the cancellation.

The announcement came shortly after Donald Trump reached a reported $16 million settlement with Paramount, CBS’s parent company, following a lawsuit.

Kimmel praises Colbert Despite criticizing CBS, Kimmel spent much of his monologue celebrating Colbert and the people behind The Late Show.

“That being said, it’s most important to congratulate Stephen and all of those at The Late Show for all their work over the last five years, and all the great work you will continue to do in other venues,” Kimmel said.

“I have no doubt. Everyone at that show has always been very gracious to us. We never felt like we were competing against them,” he added.

‘Nothing like the old days of late night’ Kimmel also reflected on his friendship with Colbert and the supportive relationship between modern late-night hosts.

“My relationship with Stephen was nothing like the old days of late night,” he said.

“I loved being on Stephen’s show, I loved having him here on ours. I hope we’re able to do that again. I hope he comes to visit as many times as possible.”

He continued: “On behalf of everyone on our show, we want to say to everyone on your show, it’s a pleasure to work beside you.”

Colbert’s final episode airs May 21 Colbert first announced during a July 2025 episode that CBS had canceled the show.

The final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert will air on May 21 at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.

The network has promoted the finale as an “extended” episode, though guest appearances have not been announced publicly.

In a show of solidarity, programs hosted by Jimmy Fallon and Kimmel will both be dark during Colbert’s farewell broadcast.

CBS lineup changes after Colbert exit After Colbert’s departure, Comics Unleashed hosted by Byron Allen will move into CBS’s 11:35 p.m. ET slot beginning May 22.