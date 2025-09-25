Jimmy Kimmel claps back at Donald Trump’s rant, mocks his ratings, calls out ABC ‘threats’: 'You hear that?'

Jimmy Kimmel came out swinging during his opening monologue on Wednesday night, responding to US President Donald Trump’s barrage of criticism with sharp wit and pointed remarks. The late-night host, who returned to the airwaves this week, addressed Trump’s attacks in a segment filled with jabs, fact-checks, and one-liners that had his studio audience in stitches.

What prompted Kimmel’s fiery monologue? Jimmy Kimmel began by sharing just how much attention his return episode on Tuesday had received.

“I did hear from one very special friend moments after we taped our show last night,” he said, as he pulled up a Truth Social post from Donald Trump.

The post was US President Trump’s response to Jimmy Kimmel’s return to late-night television. In it, the US president wrote, “I can’t believe ABC Fake News gave Jimmy Kimmel his job back.”

Jimmy Kimmel fired back immediately, telling his audience, “I can't believe we gave you your job back.”

How did Kimmel tackle Trump’s claims about ABC? Donald Trump had accused ABC of giving back Kimmel his job with the Jimmy Kimmel Live! and claimed that the network was putting itself “in jeopardy” by airing the show. Kimmel firmly dismissed these allegations.

“No, they weren’t,” he said bluntly, responding to Donald Trump’s cancellation claim.

Addressing Trump’s statement about ABC being at risk, Jimmy Kimmel added, “You hear that? There's the threat again.”

Jimmy Kimmel went on to criticise what he interpreted as a veiled legal threat from Donald Trump. “Only Donald Trump would try to prove he wasn't threatening ABC by threatening ABC,” he quipped, drawing loud applause from the audience.

What did Kimmel say about Trump’s ratings? At one point in his monologue, Jimmy Kimmel read Trump’s line from his truth Social post suggesting that the latenight show host was “rotting in bad ratings.” In response, the Kimmel displayed a graphic showing Trump’s own disapproval ratings.

“He does know bad ratings,” Kimmel said with a smirk. “He has some of the worst ratings any president has ever had.”

What about Trump’s inner circle? Kimmel also took aim at Donald Trump’s aides, who, he suggested, were often left scrambling to clean up the US president’s public statements.

“You almost have to feel sorry for the people who work for him who try to clean up the messes… They go to all these lengths to say, ‘Oh, it wasn't coercion. The president was just musing.’ And then, the second Trump is alone, he sits on the toilet. He gets his grubby little thumbs on his phone. And he immediately blows their excuses to smithereens,” Kimmel said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

What had Trump posted before Kimmel’s return? Just an hour before Jimmy Kimmel’s return to the late-night stage, Donald Trump posted a scathing message on Truth Social. In it, he claimed Kimmel drew poor ratings and was airing content that “puts the Network (ABC) in jeopardy by playing 99% positive Democrat GARBAGE.”

The US president went on to accuse Jimmy Kimmel of being “yet another arm” of the Democratic National Committee — without providing any evidence to back up his claim.

Trump further suggested that continuing to air Jimmy Kimmel’s show would amount to “a major Illegal Campaign Contribution.” Trump concluded by stating he would “test ABC” and hinted that legal action against the broadcaster could be forthcoming.

A new front in the Trump-Kimmel feud The fiery exchange marks yet another clash between Donald Trump and Jimmy Kimmel, whose late-night show has often been a target of the US president’s criticism.

With Trump escalating his rhetoric and Kimmel responding with biting humour, this latest war of words signals that the feud is far from over.

