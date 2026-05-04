Jimmy Kimmel controversy: Joe Rogan says joke about Melania Trump could be interpreted in different ways

Podcaster Joe Rogan has weighed in on the controversy surrounding late-night host Jimmy Kimmel, defending the comedian after criticism erupted over a joke aimed at First Lady Melania Trump.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan argued that Kimmel’s joke initially drew little attention and only became controversial in the wake of a violent incident.

“It came out on Thursday. No one cared Friday. No one cared on Saturday until Saturday night when the assassination attempt, and then all of a sudden, everyone’s blaming Kimmel,” Rogan said.

Rogan suggested that the timing of the backlash played a significant role in amplifying outrage.

Debate over the joke’s interpretation Rogan also addressed differing interpretations of Kimmel’s remark, which referenced Melania Trump having the glow of an “expectant widow.”

“Could be [an old guy joke] or an assassination joke if you want to take it that way. But he is old,” Rogan said, referring to President Donald Trump.

He emphasized that the joke could be read in multiple ways, depending on the audience’s perspective.

Melania Trump responds Melania Trump publicly condemned Kimmel’s remarks in a statement posted Monday, calling them harmful and inappropriate.

“His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America,” she said.

Donald Trump calls for his termination President Donald Trump also reacted strongly, urging that Kimmel face professional repercussions.

“Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC,” Trump wrote, describing the joke as a “despicable call to violence.”

Kimmel pushes back Kimmel has not issued an apology and instead addressed the controversy during his show, responding with characteristic sarcasm.

“You know how sometimes you wake up in the morning and the first lady puts out a statement demanding you be fired from your job? We’ve all been there, right?”

Also Read | Military strikes in Iran again? Trump says action possible if Tehran misbehaves