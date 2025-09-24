Emotional Jimmy Kimmel chokes back tears on live TV, ‘If you like me you like me, if you don’t…’ | Watch video

Jimmy Kimmel live: Returning to the stage of Jimmy Kimmel Live! after a nearly week-long suspension, Jimmy Kimmel opened his emotional monologue with a candid declaration: “If you like me you like me, if you don't you don't. I don't have any illusions about changing anyone's mind.” The host acknowledged the controversy surrounding his remarks on Charlie Kirk’s death but remained resolute in defending free speech.

“Never my intention to make light of Charlie Kirk’s death” Jimmy Kimmel made a highly anticipated return to his late-night stage on Tuesday, delivering an impassioned monologue addressing free speech, media pressures, and his brief suspension by ABC.

The Emmy-winning host opened by stating, “never my intention to make light of Charlie Kirk's death,” emphasising his sensitivity to the tragic events that had prompted national controversy.

“If you like me you like me, if you don’t you don’t” Reflecting on the scrutiny surrounding his return, Jimmy Kimmel candidly remarked, “I have been hearing a lot about what I need to say and do tonight. But the truth is, I don't think what I have to say is going to make much of a difference. If you like me you like me, if you don't you don't. I don't have any illusions about changing anyone's mind.”

Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional address was met with a long standing ovation from the studio audience, signalling broad support among viewers.

“This show is not important… our freedom to speak is” Jimmy Kimmel used the platform to highlight the importance of free expression in the United States. “This show is not important,” he told viewers. “What’s important is that we live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”

The late night show host recounted interactions with comedians from countries where mocking authority can result in imprisonment, underscoring the liberties afforded by American democracy.

“That is un-American” Jimmy Kimmel criticised what he described as “anti-American” attempts to silence comedians, referencing CBS host Stephen Colbert’s experience and the pressure on ABC affiliates during his own suspension. “They tried to coerce the affiliates who run our show in the cities that you live in to take my show off the air. That’s not legal. That’s not American. That is un-American,” he declared.

“Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke”

Kimmel did not shy away from targeting political figures, including President Donald Trump, for publicly endorsing his cancellation.

“Our leader celebrates Americans losing their livelihoods because he can’t take a joke,” Kimmel said, referencing Donald Trump’s calls to dismiss him and NBC’s Jimmy Fallon.

The comedian urged viewers to amplify their voices against such pressures: “We have to speak out against this.”

“Maybe most of all… support my right to share those beliefs” Fighting back tears, Kimmel expressed gratitude to both supporters and critics who defend free speech. “Maybe most of all,” he said, “I want to thank the people who don’t support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway.”

Jimmy Kimmel also praised Erika Kirk, widow of Charlie Kirk, for advocating forgiveness in the wake of her husband’s murder.

Celebrity guests at Jimmy Kimmel Live Jimmy Kimmel’s return featured Glen Powell, musical guest Sarah McLachlan, and a comedic skit with Robert De Niro portraying FCC chair Brendan Carr.

The segment highlighted satire on media censorship and political interference, including a jab at Disney with a faux statement: “How to reactivate your Disney+ subscription.”

