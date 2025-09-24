Jimmy Kimmel LIVE: Comedian receives long-standing ovation & ‘ear damaging’ loud cheer as he walks on stage

Jimmy Kimmel LIVE: Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel made a highly anticipated return to television Tuesday night, nearly a week after Disney’s ABC network suspended “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” following controversial remarks about President Donald Trump’s MAGA movement.

Audience REVEALS what Jimmy Kimmel Said Jimmy Kimmel spoke at length about the controversy that enveloped the show, according to audience members who spoke with CNN afterward.

There were several minutes of applause when comedian Jimmy Kimmel walked out on stage. The eruption of support was so loud “it was ear damaging to be honest,” CNN quoted Kevin Winhard.

Then came Kimmel’s monologue, the comedian’s first public statement in nearly a week.

Winhard and other audience members described Kimmel as emotional and direct.“I’ve been to shows before, and honestly this one just felt different,” CNN Kathy Hopkins.

“You could tell they were being very careful about where they went with it,” Hopkins added.

Kimmel did make some jokes, of course, but he also addressed the uproar over his September 15 commentary about the suspect in the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel specifically directed some remarks to Kirk’s widow Erika, one of the audience members told CNN.

Fans gathered outside the Los Angeles studio to witness the first live taping since the suspension, which sparked national debate over free speech and the boundaries of political commentary.

When will Jimmy Kimmel come back on air? Jimmy Kimmel’s show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, is set to return on Tuesday night at its usual 11:35pm ET (Wednesday, 03:35 GMT) slot. It can be viewed on abc.com or streamed on Hulu.

Why was Jimmy Kimmel’s show suspended? The suspension came after Jimmy Kimmel criticised President Trump’s MAGA supporters for their response to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. During a monologue on September 16, Kimmel said, “The MAGA gang is desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

Disney cited the timing of Kimmel’s comments as a factor in its decision. “The decision to suspend production of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ was made following comments that were ill-timed and thus insensitive,” the network said in a statement.

How did Jimmy Kimmel mark his return? Ahead of Tuesday’s taping, Jimmy Kimmel shared a photo on Instagram with the caption, “We are back full of love.” He also posted a personal photo with the late screenwriter Norman Lear, founder of People For The American Way, a 1981 organisation dedicated to defending First Amendment rights.

Audience members leaving the taping described to NBC, an “emotional” monologue of Jimmy Kimmel and a warm reception from fans. “It was just standing ovation after standing ovation,” said Veronica Ament of Fresno, California, who had secured tickets weeks in advance. “My voice is almost gone.”

Jimmy Kimmel did not issue an apology during his remarks.

Jimmy Kimmel's Monologue on Donald Trump's Reaction During his pre-taped monologue, Jimmy Kimmel reportedly revisited the reaction of the Trump administration following Kirk’s killing on September 10. “In between the finger-pointing there was grieving. On Friday the White House flew the flags at half-staff, which got some criticism, but on a human level you can see how hard the president is taking this,” Kimmel said.