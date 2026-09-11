Jimmy Kimmel moves James Talarico interview to YouTube, says FCC pressure kept it off ABC television

Jimmy Kimmel has said an interview with Texas Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico will not air on ABC. Kimmel accused the Federal Communications Commission of pressuring the network and its affiliates over the booking.

Why was the interview not aired? The interview, which was not aired on television, will be released on YouTube.

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Kimmel announced the decision during Wednesday night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying the programme had faced threats from the FCC over its decision to interview Talarico, a Democrat running for the US Senate in Texas.

“Now that he is president, his FCC threatened me, threatened our show, threatened our network ABC, our affiliates, our local stations, based on simple traditional editorial decisions — guest bookings it would seem they don't like,” Kimmel said, referring to President Donald Trump.