Jimmy Kimmel returns tonight with his show after weeklong suspension— Start time, channel & streaming info

ABC’s late-night lineup is set for a shakeup tonight as “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” returns to the air after a weeklong suspension sparked by controversy and affiliate backlash over his alleged in appropriate comments on Charlie Kirk.

Disney reverses suspension Disney confirmed on Monday (September 22), that Kimmel’s show will be back on Tuesday (September 23), after a temporary halt that began from September 17. The network said production was halted “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.” The company called Kimmel’s remarks “ill-timed and insensitive”.

Kimmel had criticized efforts to frame the alleged shooter as politically neutral, saying Trump supporters were trying to “score political points” from Kirk’s death.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

Why the show was pulled The show was suspended after Kimmel’s September 15 remarks about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, which sparked backlash and led to apparent threats against Disney and ABC affiliates. The criticism intensified when FCC Chairman Brendan Carr warned on a podcast that the network could handle the matter “the easy way or the hard way.”

Affiliate uncertainty Despite Kimmel’s reinstatement, ABC’s largest affiliate owners remain divided. Sinclair Broadcast Group said it will continue preempting the show with news programming while talks with ABC continue. Nexstar Media Group, which needs FCC approval for a $6.2 billion merger with Tegna, has not yet confirmed whether it will air Kimmel’s return.

President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly clashed with broadcasters, celebrated Kimmel’s suspension last week, calling it a cancellation, and again raised the prospect of pulling FCC licenses from outlets critical of him.

Hollywood backlash and boycott pressure The suspension triggered strong criticism in Hollywood and a growing boycott campaign against Disney. Many industry voices viewed the decision as caving to political pressure.

Future of the show uncertain Kimmel is expected to address the controversy when he returns on Tuesday, though it is unclear if he will issue an apology or adjust his commentary. His contract with ABC runs until May 2026, leaving questions about the long-term future of one of late night’s longest-running shows.

How to watch TV: “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs on ABC at 11:35 p.m. ET / 10:35 p.m. CT, though some affiliates may not carry the broadcast.