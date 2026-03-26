Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘plumber’ remark on US security chief triggers outrage: ‘Not a great look’

US television host Jimmy Kimmel has found himself at the centre of a social media storm after a joke targeting the newly appointed US Homeland Security chief triggered sharp backlash online.

During a recent monologue, Kimmel took aim at Markwayne Mullin, who has just taken over as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security. Referring to his professional background, Kimmel joked that the US now had a “plumber protecting us from terrorism,” also poking fun at his past as a mixed martial arts fighter.

The remark quickly went viral, especially on X (formerly Twitter), where users were divided over whether the joke was harmless satire or an example of elitism.

Critics argued that the comment appeared to belittle blue-collar professions. Several conservative politicians and commentators weighed in, framing the joke as reflective of a broader disconnect between media personalities and working-class Americans.

Among those responding was Cynthia Lummis, who criticised what she described as “disdain” for ordinary workers. Ted Cruz also joined the debate, quipping that he would “prefer plumbers to comedians,” while other commentators echoed similar sentiments, saying skilled trades form the backbone of the economy.

The criticism extended beyond politics, with journalists and commentators suggesting the remark was “not a great look,” especially given ongoing debates in the US around class, representation and the value of manual labour.

At the heart of the controversy is Mullin’s unconventional career trajectory. Before entering politics, he ran a plumbing business and had a brief stint as an MMA fighter. Supporters argue that this background reflects real-world experience rather than a lack of qualifications, pushing back against the idea that leadership roles should be limited to traditional elite pathways.

Meanwhile, officials from the Department of Homeland Security appeared to brush off the controversy. In a statement to US media, a spokesperson said the agency remained focused on its core responsibilities, including tackling crime and national security threats, rather than engaging in what it described as “silliness”.

Mullin was sworn in as the ninth chief of the Department earlier this week, following confirmation by the US Senate. His appointment comes at a time when immigration, border control and domestic security remain key political issues in the United States.

The episode has once again highlighted how late-night comedy—often positioned as political satire—can quickly spill into real-world debates, particularly when it touches on sensitive themes like class identity and professional dignity.