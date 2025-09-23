Jimmy Kimmel's show to return on ABC after suspension over Charlie Kirk comments

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will return to the air on Tuesday after being temporarily taken off following controversy over comments regarding the recent assassination of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel faced criticism for allegedly being “offensive and insensitive” due to remarks made on his show last Monday. On that episode, he accused President Donald Trump and his allies of attempting to capitalize on Kirk’s death for political gain.

“We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said.

Disney confirmed that Kimmel would resume broadcasting in his regular timeslot, ending the brief suspension that had sparked widespread discussion about free speech and media censorship.

“We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday,” a network statement said.

What led to the suspension Kimmel, who has hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! since 2003, was suspended indefinitely after remarks in a monologue following Kirk’s death on September 10.

The comments triggered immediate backlash, with ABC affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair pulling the show from their stations.

Political and industry reactions President Donald Trump weighed in on social media, praising the suspension and calling for other late-night hosts to be fired. Meanwhile, Hollywood rallied behind Kimmel.

“We need to fight to defend and preserve our constitutionally protected rights,” said an open letter from more than 430 film, TV, and stage stars, including Robert De Niro, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Aniston, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, coordinated by the American Civil Liberties Union.

Kimmel himself had expressed concern earlier this year about potential government pressure on comedians.

“Well, you’d have to be naive not to worry a little bit. But that can’t change what you’re doing,” he told Variety.

FCC pressure FCC Chairman Brendan Carr had publicly criticized Kimmel’s remarks, warning networks of potential consequences.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way… these companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead,” Carr said.

