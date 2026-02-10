Jmail crosses 450 million page views: What is the Gmail-like tool gaining attention amid Epstein files case

Amid the growing chatter over the recently released documents in connection with the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, a new tool, Jmail, has crossed over 450 million pageviews. It is a web tool designed to mimic Google's Gmail and allows the public to access millions of documents related to Epstein, just like they would access their own email account.

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) released the Epstein files on 30 January, opening a floodgate of material for people who have been trying to comprehend the pages, which contain names of some very prominent figures, travel logs, flight details, and images.

Jmail is the brainchild of internet artist Riley Walz and a web developer, Luke Igel. It was unveiled in November 2025 after the Justice Department released the first tranche of documents related to Epstein. Unveiling the tool on X, Walz wrote, “We cloned Gmail, except you're logged in as Epstein and can see his emails.”

According to a report in Wired, Jmail offers a far more accessible way to browse the vast collection of emails released from the Epstein estate, sparing users the task of wading through tens of thousands of PDF files hosted on Google Drive. One of its standout features adapts Gmail’s familiar “star” function, allowing users to mark emails they consider significant. Those messages are then ranked based on how many users flag them. While the inbox is arranged by date by default, the community-driven ranking helps highlight emails that users collectively view as most noteworthy.

How is Jmail different from Gmail? Jmail mirrors the familiar look and layout of Gmail, with a few striking differences. The logo features a small hat, while the profile image in the top-right corner shows a smiling Epstein, with the greeting “Hi Jeffrey!” when clicked. The interface allows users to scroll through thousands of emails, displayed in the same format as a standard inbox message. A sidebar offers options such as Inbox, Starred, and Sent, similar to Gmail’s layout. However, instead of email labels and categories, Jmail’s sidebar lists the individuals who exchanged messages with Epstein.

The web tool also has an icon for JPhotos, consisting of images released by the DOJ. The sidebar also consists of prominent names and allows users to search for their photographs directly. Other features include a JDrive, JFlight, and 'More'. The JDrive lets users access millions of documents, while the JFlights option is flight-tracking software that consists of Epstein's flight history. Under the 'more' section, there are additional tabs, such as 'Jotify', similar to music platform Spotify. Unlike the popular music streaming app, this contains hours of audio recordings released by the DOJ.

