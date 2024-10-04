Biden aide claims President hurt by Harris distancing herself from him; her campaign official says ‘no interest about…’

President Biden reportedly feels overlooked and 'left behind' as Democrats rally around Kamala Harris in her campaign against Trump. 

Published4 Oct 2024, 10:14 PM IST
After stepping down from the 2024 race, Biden endorsed Harris, but now feels complex emotions about the situation and her campaign's focus away from his achievements.
After stepping down from the 2024 race, Biden endorsed Harris, but now feels complex emotions about the situation and her campaign’s focus away from his achievements.(AP)

US President Joe Biden has reportedly told his close allies that he felt "left behind" as fellow Democrats rally around their new presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, in her campaign against Donald Trump.

Biden made the historic choice to step down from the 2024 race in July after facing strong pressure from his party, following a poor debate performance against Trump in June. Soon after, he endorsed the vice president for the role, who went on to pick up the nomination unchallenged

However, 12 administration insiders told the Independent UK that the president feels his accomplishments in the White House are now being overlooked, leaving him with “very complex” feelings about how the events of the summer have played out.

Biden also mentioned that Harris no longer mentions him in her campaign speeches.

Also Read | US President Biden ’discusses’ possible Israeli strikes on Iran oil facilities

Meanwhile, defending Harris, a campaign official said, as reported by Independent UK, “We have to tell people who she is and what she would do. There wasn’t a real interest in hearing about [Biden’s] accomplishments when he was running. That’s still the case.”

The president's aides said he “particularly stung” by one line during her debate against Trump, where she said, “Clearly, I am not Joe Biden. And I am certainly not Donald Trump,” she said. “And what I do offer is a new generation of leadership for our country.”

Also Read | Trouble for Kamala Harris? Emhoff accused of ‘forcefully slapping’ ex-girlfriend

The Biden-Harris equation

Meanwhile, responding to the claims, White House said, “President Biden welcomes the strong response the American people are having to Vice President Harris’s leadership and to policies that move us into the future, away from dangerous agendas from the past like MAGA-nomics and abortion bans.”

On the other hand, a person close the Harris told NBC, “She adores the president. She’s proud of the record that they have.”

First Published:4 Oct 2024, 10:14 PM IST
