Joe Biden begins radiation, hormone therapy to fight ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer

Joe Biden, former United States President, is undergoing radiation and hormone therapy to fight the “aggressive” prostate cancer that he was diagnosed with in May 2025, a spokesperson said on Saturday, October 11. Joe Biden, who turns 83 years old, disclosed then that he has an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

The spokesperson said, “As part of a treatment plan for prostate cancer, President Biden is currently undergoing radiation therapy and hormone treatment.”

The former president had in September underwent a procedure known as Mohs surgery to remove cancerous cells from his skin.

What is Mohs surgery? According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), Mohs micrographic surgery is a tissue-sparing, precise method of skin cancer removal. It was named in honor of the surgeon who developed the technique, Frederick Mohs. The procedure was originally named “chemosurgery.”

It is a surgical approach that reportedly offers “high cure rates” for the treatment of a variety of skin cancers, including basal cell carcinomas (BCC) and squamous cell carcinomas (SCC).

After his surgery, Joe Biden appeared in public with a noticeable forehead wound as he greeted people in Delaware over the Labor Day weekend.

About Joe Biden's prostate cancer diagnosis The Democratic leader had in May revealed that he had been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer. In a statement, his team informed that the cancer was aggressive but hormone-sensitive.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement read.

His spokesperson Kelly Scully had informed that the cancer had spread to the bone – which is often seen in roughly 60 per cent of advanced prostate cancer cases.

Scully also said that his cancer was “characterized by a Gleason score of 9," which indicates a highly aggressive form of the disease. The Gleason scoring system is used to measure how aggressive a prostate cancer is, with a score of 9 signalling a fast-growing and potentially more dangerous cancer.

