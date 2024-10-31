Joe Biden ‘bites’ baby dressed as chicken for Halloween at White House | Watch video

In their last trick-or-treaters for Halloween at the White House, Joe and Jill Biden welcomed nearly 8,000 people to the South Lawn. The highlight of the event, however, was Joe biting an infant.

Published31 Oct 2024, 08:22 AM IST
US President Joe Biden playfully bites a baby during a trick-or-treaters celebration for Halloween at the White House.
US President Joe Biden playfully bites a baby during a trick-or-treaters celebration for Halloween at the White House. (REUTERS)

As US President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, hosted their last trick-or-treaters for Halloween at the White House on Wednesday, the 81-year-old went viral for taking a “bite” of a baby dressed as a chicken for the event.

In a video now going viral, Biden can be seen playfully nibbling on the infant's thigh to imitate eating chicken. The baby also seems to enjoy his trick-or-treater with the US President as he giggled in response.

The baby’s mother also didn’t seem to mind Biden biting her child and had struck up small talk afterwards.

Watch:

The first lady was dressed as a giant panda for Biden’s last Halloween at the White House before he leaves office in January. The US President was dressed in a black suit and tie.

Earlier this year, Jill Biden had participated in the National Zoo's announcement that pandas would be returning to Washington. They arrived in the nation's capital in mid-October and Jill Biden donned the panda suit on Wednesday as a “welcoming gesture,” the White House said.

Jill, who has been a teacher for 40 years, added an educational theme to the event and named it “Hallo-Read” to help encourage reading.

She had also read a short story about spooky pumpkins to a group of costumed children gathered on the lawn of White House.

Joe Biden dropped boxes of White House Hershey's Kisses chocolates in the tote bags of the trick-or-treaters while the first lady handed out copies of “10 Spooky Pumpkins”.

Up to 8,000 people, including students and children tied to the military, had reportedly passed through the White House gates during the event.

Halloween decorations of White House

A large orange moon and a sign that said “Hallow-Read at the White House” decorated the south lawn of the executive mansion.

The decorations also included cardboard representations of Willow, the family cat who is rarely seen in public, and stacks of books. Giant pumpkin decorations flanked the door.

(With AP inputs)

 

First Published:31 Oct 2024, 08:22 AM IST
