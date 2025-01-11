US President Joe Biden criticised Meta on Friday for removing fact-checking on Facebook and Instagram in the United States. He called the decision "really shameful" after a global network cautioned about potential real-world harm if the company extends this move to other countries.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg triggered alarm Tuesday when he announced the Palo Alto company was ditching third-party fact-checking in the United States and turning over the task of debunking falsehoods to ordinary users under a model known as "Community Notes," popularized by X.

The decision was widely seen as an attempt to appease President-elect Donald Trump, whose conservative support base has long complained that fact-checking on tech platforms was a way to curtail free speech and censor right-wing content.

"I think it's really shameful," Biden told reporters at the White House when asked about the announcement.

"Telling the truth matters," he said, adding that the move was "completely contrary to everything America's about."

The International Fact-Checking Network has warned of devastating consequences if Meta broadens its policy shift beyond US borders to the company's programs covering more than 100 countries.

"Some of these countries are highly vulnerable to misinformation that spurs political instability, election interference, mob violence and even genocide," IFCN, which includes AFP among dozens of its global member organizations, said in an open letter to Zuckerberg.

"If Meta decides to stop the program worldwide, it is almost certain to result in real-world harm in many places," it added.

Zuckerberg doubled down in an interview Friday with podcaster Joe Rogan, comparing the fact-checking program with "something out of 1984," in a reference to George Orwell's dystopian novel.

He added that the program, which began in 2016, was "destroying so much trust, especially in the United States."