‘Joe Biden could die in next 2 months’: Donald Trump’s close ally Laura Loomer makes shocking claim

US President Donald Trump’s close ally Laura Loomer said on Monday that former President Joe Biden “could very well die in the next 2 months.” Her statement came after it was confirmed that Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

In a series of posts on X, Loomer said, “Joe Biden has had cancer for a while," and that “he became terminal last July, which is when Kamala Harris took over." She said, “Biden has been terminally ill since July 2024.”

“A lot of people owe me an apology. I told you all Biden was terminally ill last July. Terminal is 6 months to a year...Won’t be long,” Loomer claimed.

In a post in June 2024, Loomer had claimed that Joe Biden "is dying." She had then wrote in a post on X, “I was right about the medical emergency...And I am going to be proven right when he dies too. Biden is terminally ill.”

Also Read | Joe Biden diagnosed with prostate cancer, family reviewing treatment options

‘Late night visits’, ‘fabricating’ records Laura Loomer also alleged that “the White House physicians have long been suspected of fabricating his medical records.”

“As I reported last year, White House physicians had many late night visits with Biden that went past midnight. Check the logs, you’ll see for yourself,” Loomer wrote in a post on X.

"Everyone is saying they hope Biden recovers. He’s not going to recover...We need to accept reality and start investigations. This is the biggest scandal to ever come out of the White House," she said.

Videos hinting at Biden's cancer Laura Loomer also shared a “video from 7/20/2022 of Biden admitting he has cancer.” She shared another video, claiming that it showed how Biden's “brother Frank blurted out that his brother was terminally ill.”

Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ form of prostate cancer Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer, his office announced. Biden, 82, was diagnosed on Friday after experiencing urinary symptoms, and he and his family are reviewing treatment options with doctors, according to the statement.

Also Read | Canada Election Results 2025: Joe Biden congratulates Mark Carney on victory

The cancer had metastasised to the bone, spokesperson Kelly Scully said in the statement. This is fairly common in patients with advanced prostate cancer, occurring in about 60% of cases, according to the health group Zero Prostate Cancer as cited by Bloomberg.

Cancers that have spread, or metastasized, are considered Stage 4, the most advanced. Most prostate cancers are detected at an earlier stage.