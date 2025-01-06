President Joe Biden used an event at the White House on Sunday (January 5) to lash out at reporters and make parting remarks aimed at President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden was signing the Social Security Fairness Act when the conversation shifted toward a question about Trump’s threat to democracy. When asked if he still believed Trump posed a threat, Biden responded, “I think what he did was a genuine threat to democracy,” before shifting focus to the press.

The 82-year-old president snapped when reporters questioned his age, telling the crowd, “My being the oldest president, I know more world leaders than any one of you have ever met in your whole goddamn life.”

This remark drew attention as Biden, whose presidency has often been scrutinized over his age, defended his experience with world leaders.

This was not the first time Biden has clashed with journalists. In November, he lashed out at a reporter asking about the possibility of reaching a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas. Biden responded with a sarcastic remark: “Do you think you can keep from getting hit in the head by a camera behind you?”

The president’s sharp exchanges with the press come as his administration prepares to wrap up, with Biden gearing up for his final days in office before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month.

Biden on December 31, 2024, used the death of former President Jimmy Carter to criticize Donald Trump, urging him to reflect on Carter's legacy of "decency". Speaking to reporters after Carter's passing at the age of 100, Biden made a pointed reference to the contrast between Carter’s character and Trump’s leadership. When asked what Trump could learn from Carter’s legacy, Biden repeated three times: "Decency. Decency. Decency." He further emphasized, "Can you imagine Jimmy Carter walking by someone who needed something and just keep walking? Can you imagine Jimmy Carter referring to someone by the way they look or the way they talk?"

