Joe Biden diagnosed with ‘aggressive’ prostate cancer, family reviewing treatment options

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to the bone, his office confirmed in a statement released on Sunday (May 18), according to Reuters The diagnosis was made on Friday following symptoms related to urinary issues.

While the cancer is considered advanced due to its metastasis, Biden’s office noted that it is hormone-sensitive — a key detail that offers hope for treatment.

“While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management,” the statement read.

Biden and his family are currently reviewing potential treatment options in consultation with medical professionals. The former president, who completed his term in office on January 20 when Donald Trump was sworn in, has not made any further public comments about his diagnosis.

Biden’s health has been a topic of public concern since his presidency, partly due to his age; he was the oldest person elected to the White House in 2020 at 78 years old. His physical and mental fitness drew intense media scrutiny, especially following a faltering debate performance in June 2023 during his bid for reelection. This poor showing led to his abrupt withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.

Despite ongoing concerns about his age and capabilities, Biden has maintained that he could have won the 2024 election if he had continued his campaign. However, reports from the new book “Original Sin” by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson suggest that Biden’s aides had concealed the extent of his cognitive decline while he was in office.