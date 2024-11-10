Joe Biden invites former rival Donald Trump to meet at Oval House on Nov 13

President Biden will host President-elect Donald J. Trump at the White House on November 13, continuing presidential tradition for handover.

Written By Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published10 Nov 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Joe Biden invites former rival Donald Trump to meet at Oval House on Nov 13
Joe Biden invites former rival Donald Trump to meet at Oval House on Nov 13 (REUTERS)

President Biden will welcome President-elect Donald J. Trump to the White House on Wednesday, November 13, continuing a presidential tradition of meeting with the incoming leader. Reportedly, Trump did not extend a similar invitation to Biden four years ago, following his defeat in the 2020 election.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a brief statement confirming the meeting, stating that President Biden had invited Trump to the Oval Office. She did not offer further details about the nature of the visit, reported New York Times.

Also Read | Joe Biden shows ‘happiest’ smile after Kamala Harris’ loss; ‘he voted for Trump’

The 78-year-old ex-POTUS claimed a sweeping victory in the US Elections 2024, despite facing a criminal conviction, two impeachments during his presidency, and warnings from his former chief of staff labeling him a "fascist."

Also Read | From ‘peaceful transfer’ to ‘overcoming setbacks’: 10 points from Biden’s speech

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden had vowed to ensure a "peaceful and orderly transition" to his Republican predecessor and now successor, Donald Trump. "We accept the choice the country made," the Democrat said, repeating that he believes “you can't love your country only when you win,” said Biden, reported BBC.

Trump's transition of powers: A look back

The tradition of the outgoing and incoming presidents is still maintained, and has been observed as a symbol of emphasising both sides' commitment to a peaceful and orderly transfer of power, particularly when the new president comes from the opposing party.

However, when Joe Biden has claimed victory in 2020, Trump did not concede his loss and the two did not meet at the White House.

Also Read | US elections 2024: Who is Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff?

In 2008, Trump, while handing over powers to Barack Obama, said he had great respect for the new President. “We discussed a lot of different situations, some wonderful and some difficulties. I very much look forward to dealing with the president in the future, including counsel,” NY Times quoted Trump as saying.

Reportedly, that did not happen. Trump did not seek advice from his predecessor and instead spent much of his time in office criticising Obama and working to reverse his policies.

 

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 06:29 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsJoe Biden invites former rival Donald Trump to meet at Oval House on Nov 13

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.