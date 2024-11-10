Joe Biden invites former rival Donald Trump to meet at Oval House on Nov 13

President Biden will welcome President-elect Donald J. Trump to the White House on Wednesday, November 13, continuing a presidential tradition of meeting with the incoming leader. Reportedly, Trump did not extend a similar invitation to Biden four years ago, following his defeat in the 2020 election.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a brief statement confirming the meeting, stating that President Biden had invited Trump to the Oval Office. She did not offer further details about the nature of the visit, reported New York Times.

The 78-year-old ex-POTUS claimed a sweeping victory in the US Elections 2024, despite facing a criminal conviction, two impeachments during his presidency, and warnings from his former chief of staff labeling him a "fascist."

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden had vowed to ensure a "peaceful and orderly transition" to his Republican predecessor and now successor, Donald Trump. "We accept the choice the country made," the Democrat said, repeating that he believes “you can't love your country only when you win,” said Biden, reported BBC.

Trump's transition of powers: A look back The tradition of the outgoing and incoming presidents is still maintained, and has been observed as a symbol of emphasising both sides' commitment to a peaceful and orderly transfer of power, particularly when the new president comes from the opposing party.

However, when Joe Biden has claimed victory in 2020, Trump did not concede his loss and the two did not meet at the White House.

In 2008, Trump, while handing over powers to Barack Obama, said he had great respect for the new President. “We discussed a lot of different situations, some wonderful and some difficulties. I very much look forward to dealing with the president in the future, including counsel,” NY Times quoted Trump as saying.