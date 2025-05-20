Joe Biden isn’t the first — These US Presidents also had cancer

Former US President Joe Biden’s recent prostate cancer diagnosis has once again drawn attention to the health challenges faced by the nation’s presidents. Throughout American history, numerous presidents have confronted various types of cancer, often managing their conditions.

Cancer has affected several US presidents both during and after their terms in office, underscoring how this illness reaches even the highest levels of leadership. From George Washington’s skin cancer in the 18th century to Ronald Reagan’s colorectal cancer in the late 20th century, these cases reveal the resilience and determination of leaders facing serious health battles under the public eye.

Whether fought privately or disclosed publicly, cancer’s impact on American Presidents offers a poignant glimpse into their personal struggles.

Here’s a look at some notable cases:

George Washington (1st President) — Suspected skin cancer In 1794, George Washington was treated for a skin lesion, believed by him and his wife Martha to be cancerous. Dr. James Tate surgically removed the growth, and Washington insisted that additional tissue be excised as a precaution. Though melanoma was not definitively diagnosed at the time, Washington took further steps to limit sun exposure, including wearing a wide-brimmed hat and carrying an umbrella. He was considered cancer-free afterward.

Ulysses S. Grant (18th President) — Throat cancer Grant was diagnosed with carcinoma of the right tonsillar pillar in 1884, several years after leaving the presidency. Despite the pain and the aggressive nature of the disease, he worked tirelessly to complete his memoirs, which became a literary and financial success. He died of throat cancer at the age of 63 in July 1885.

Grover Cleveland (22nd and 24th President) — Oral cancer In 1893, during his second term, Cleveland had a cancerous tumor removed from the roof of his mouth in a secret operation aboard a private yacht to avoid public panic during a financial crisis. The surgery was successful, and Cleveland lived for 15 more years. The full details of the procedure were not disclosed until 1917 — nearly a decade after his death from heart failure.

Herbert Hoover (31st President) — Colorectal cancer Herbert Hoover battled colorectal cancer later in life, undergoing surgery that included a colectomy. His condition was further complicated by gallstones, cirrhosis, and gastrointestinal bleeding. He died in October 1964 at the age of 90 from a gastric hemorrhage caused by a Dieulafoy lesion.

Lyndon B. Johnson (36th President) — Skin cancer The New York Times later revealed that Johnson underwent a secret surgery for skin cancer on his ankle while still in office. The procedure was kept from the public eye at the time, in keeping with the era’s practice of presidential privacy about health matters.

Jimmy Carter (39th President) — Metastatic Melanoma In 2015, Jimmy Carter was diagnosed with advanced melanoma that had spread to his liver and brain. Remarkably, after undergoing surgery, radiation, and immunotherapy with the breakthrough drug Keytruda, he announced that he was cancer-free just months later. Carter continued his humanitarian work well into his 90s, inspiring many with his resilience and grace.