US President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris signed off with a final message on Monday ahead of the Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. The posts both featured a portrait of Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.

“It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people,” Biden and Harris wrote on X.

Biden also issued several preemptive pardons during his final hours in office — in a bid to guard against “revenge” by the incoming Trump administration. He issued pardons for Dr Anthony Fauci, retired General Mark Milley and members of the House committee that investigated the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

The decision came after Donald Trump warned of an ‘enemies list’ filled with those who have crossed him politically. Trump has also selected Cabinet nominees who backed his election lies and who have pledged to punish those involved in efforts to investigate him. This alleged ‘hitlist’ also includes people who had sought to hold him accountable for his attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss and his role in the storming of the US Capitol in January 2021.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing. Even when individuals have done nothing wrong — and in fact have done the right thing — and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage reputations and finances,” Biden said.