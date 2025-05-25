Joe Biden makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis at grandson’s graduation

Former US President Joe Biden appeared in public for the first time since revealing his prostate cancer diagnosis, attending the high school graduation of his grandson, Robert Hunter Biden II, on Friday.

The ceremony took place at the Salisbury School in Salisbury, Connecticut, and brought together several members of the Biden family.

Photos posted on Instagram by former First Lady Jill Biden and daughter Ashley Biden showed the 81-year-old standing proudly with family. Jill captioned one image: “Proud Nana and Pop! Congratulations Hunter — we are so proud of you.”

Robert Hunter Biden II, the 18-year-old son of Hallie and the late Beau Biden, graduated in front of a cheering family. Beau Biden, the president’s eldest son, died of brain cancer in 2015.

Cancer reveal days before family event Just days earlier, Biden’s personal office had issued a statement disclosing his diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer, with a Gleason score of 9, indicating an aggressive form of the disease. The statement read:

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms. On Friday he was diagnosed with prostate cancer… with metastasis to the bone.”

Biden later thanked the public for their support, writing in a social media post: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Clarification on timing of diagnosis Responding to media speculation, Biden’s spokesperson clarified that the former president had not been tested for prostate cancer in over a decade and that his diagnosis was confirmed only on May 16.

“He had never been diagnosed with prostate cancer prior to last week,” the office said. The cancer, they added, “appears to be hormone-sensitive, which allows for effective management.”

Medical experts noted that the advanced state of the cancer suggests it may have been developing for several years without detection.

Timing raises political questions The diagnosis came just days before the release of “Original Sin”, a book by CNN’s Jake Tapper and Axios journalist Alex Thompson. The book alleges that Biden’s aides and political allies shielded the public from signs of his declining cognitive health during the 2024 campaign.

The Biden family has strongly pushed back. Granddaughter Naomi Biden posted on X: “The book is a bunch of unoriginal, uninspired lies written by irresponsible self-promoting journalists out to make a quick buck.”

She continued: “All of this at the expense of a man so completely good and honest that it is impossible for these people to ever understand the why or how of it all.”

The former president is currently reviewing treatment options. While his diagnosis has reignited debates about age and leadership fitness among Democrats, his appearance at his grandson’s graduation served as a defiant and hopeful gesture.