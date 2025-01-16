During a news conference announcing the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas, US President Joe Biden mistakenly referred to Hamas as Hezbollah.

In another slip, outgoing US President Joe Biden on Wednesday mistakenly named Hamas as Hezbollah - while holding a news conference, announcing the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since last few months, Biden has been under scanner for his verbal slips. Previously, he had mistakenly referred to his vice president Kamala Harris as "vice president Trump. Similarly, in another slip before his solo conference, Biden also accidentally introduced Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "President Putin"

All about Isreal and Hama Deal The complex ceasefire accord between Israel and militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, emerged on Wednesday after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt and the U.S. and 15 months of bloodshed that devastated the coastal territory and inflamed the Middle East.

The deal outlines a six-week initial ceasefire with the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip, where tens of thousands have been killed. Hostages taken by Hamas would be freed in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

At a news conference in Doha, Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said the ceasefire would take effect on Sunday. Negotiators are working with Israel and Hamas on steps to implement the agreement, he said.

"This deal will halt the fighting in Gaza, surge much-needed humanitarian assistance to Palestinian civilians, and reunite the hostages with their families after more than 15 months in captivity," U.S. President Joe Biden said in Washington.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said late Wednesday that a ceasefire agreement with Hamas is still not complete and the final details are being worked out.

The Israel Hamas-war has killed more than 46,000 Palestinians in Gaza, according to health authorities there. The Health Ministry does not distinguish between fighters and civilians, but says women and children make up more than half the fatalities.