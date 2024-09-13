Quad Leaders Summit to be held in Wilmington on September 21, India to host next meet: 5 points to know

US President Joe Biden will host the fourth Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, welcoming leaders from Australia, India, and Japan

US President Joe Biden, will host the fourth Quad Leaders Summit in Wilmington, Delaware, on September 21, announced the White House on Thursday( local time). The President further said that he looks forward to welcoming Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Prime Minister of Japan, Kishida Fumio, for the meeting.

The White House notice also stated that the Quad Leaders Summit 2024, would be President Biden’s first time hosting foreign leaders in Wilmington as president.

The Quad meeting, is a “reflection of his (Biden's) personal relationships with each of the Quad Leaders, and the importance of the Quad to all of our countries,” further read the statement.

Quad Summit 2024: 5 points to know

The Quad Leaders' Summit 2024, would be the last gathering of all the current leaders, as both Joe Biden and Japan's Fumio Kishida are stepping down from office. Biden, in July 2024 announced that he will not run again for a second stint at the White House. The Japanese Prime Minister also made his plans clear of not seeking re-election as the head of the Liberal Democratic Party.

The White House statement further noted that the Quad Summit would focus on bolstering ties, aiming for a “free and open Indo Pacific region.”

The Summit will also aim at delivering “concrete benefits” for partners of the Quad in the areas of health security, natural disaster response, maritime security, high-quality infrastructure, said the White House.

India would be hosting the next Quad Summit, after the US.

Till date, the Quad Foreign Ministers have met eight times, as the Quad governments continue to meet and coordinate at all levels.

What is the Quad Summit

The 'Quadrilateral Security Dialogue' (QSD), the Quad is an informal strategic forum that consists of four key members : United States of America (USA), India, Australia and Japan.

The Quad was established for the first time in 2007. Former Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe was the first to pitch the idea for the formation of Quad in 2007.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

