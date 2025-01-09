Joe Biden, who will leave the White House office on January 20, said in an exit interview the Donald Trump had once gave him a compliment about his about his economic record during their private meeting.

Biden, who will leave the White House office on January 20, said in an exit interview with USA Today that Trump was "complimentary" about his economic record at their "private meeting".

"He was very complimentary about some of the economic things I had done. And he talked about − he thought I was leaving with a good record," Biden said.

Donald Trump is set to succeed Biden and take over the office after his inauguration on January 20. Trump won the 2024 US presidential election after defeating US Vice President and Biden's ally Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump won 312 electoral votes while Harris got 226 votes, a total that was confirmed during the certification on Monday, marking the final step in the election process before Trump returns back to the White House on January 20, The Hill reported.

Biden had dropped out of the presidential race following backlash from both the Republians and the Democrats. He told USA TODAY that he believes he could have won his re-election bid − but isn't sure he would have had the vigor to complete four more years in the Oval Office.

"It's presumptuous to say that, but I think yes," Biden said, adding he based that view on polling he had reviewed. He expressed no such confidence when asked whether he had the vigor to serve another four years in office, though. "I don't know," he replied.

Biden also acknowledged his age was an issue. "I had no intention of running after Beau died − for real, not a joke," Biden said, referring to the death of his elder son in 2015 of brain cancer.