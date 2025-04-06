Joe Biden’s cognitive decline hidden by his own doctor, GOP Rep Ronny Jackson claims: ‘Massive cover-up’

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) has accused Dr. Kevin O’Connor, President Joe Biden’s longtime personal doctor, of covering up the president’s cognitive decline during his time in office.

Jackson, who now chairs the House Intelligence Committee’s subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, speaking to The New York Post said, O’Connor will be a key figure in a looming congressional investigation.

“Dr. Kevin O’Connor will absolutely, positively be implicated in the cover-up of this. He is a massive, massive part,” Jackson said.

Claims of withheld medical information Jackson, who served under three presidents as a White House physician, claimed that O’Connor withheld critical health details from the public and possibly prescribed undisclosed medications to manage Biden’s alleged mental decline.

“I guarantee you Kevin O’Connor has medical information that the American people don’t have,” Jackson asserted.

“He was probably putting President Biden on lots of medications that we have no clue of — in efforts to try to treat his cognitive decline.”

“Part of the Biden family” Jackson went further, suggesting that O’Connor was too close to the Biden family to be objective in his role as physician.

“I’ve known him for a long time; he’s part of the Biden family,” Jackson said.

“He would do or say anything to cover up and protect that family, regardless of what it meant professionally for him.”

He also implicated First Lady Jill Biden, suggesting she played a role in concealing the president’s condition.

“This could not have been covered up without him — and Jill Biden — in particular,” Jackson stated.

Shadow Presidency allegations Jackson floated the idea that the US may have effectively had a “shadow presidency” for a portion of Biden’s term, although he admitted no formal committee hearings have yet been announced.

“We will look into whether or not we actually had a shadow presidency for a large part of [Biden’s] term,” he said.

House probe to target experts and doctors The Texas Republican said that in addition to O’Connor, the House GOP intends to call in other medical experts who may have evaluated Biden for neurodegenerative diseases.

“We want to haul in doctors and other experts who may have tested and evaluated [Biden] for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s and whatever else,” Jackson said.

“Not fit to be president” Jackson, who has long questioned Biden’s fitness for office, claimed that many knew of the president’s condition years ago but are only now admitting it in hindsight.

“I was saying that this man was not fit to be president when he was candidate Joe Biden in 2020 — and I said that over and over and over and God knows how many times I was on TV,” Jackson said, “talking about [how] this man is not in control.”