Joe Biden’s memory lapses sparked concern among aides, new book reveals

Then US President Joe Biden began showing signs of memory loss as early as halfway into his first term, according to Original Sin, an upcoming book by journalists Alex Thompson and Jake Tapper. The book, set to be released on May 20, details how the president repeatedly forgot the names of lawmakers, world leaders, and even longtime aides.

Thompson and Tapper write that while Joe Biden’s verbal stumbles were already apparent during his 2020 campaign, the decline became more noticeable over time. “The decline accelerated over the course of his term,” the authors note.

"Steve" and "Press": Oval Office lapses One striking episode occurred in December 2022, after Biden announced the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian custody. Attempting to convene a meeting in the Oval Office, Biden turned to his national security adviser Jake Sullivan and called him “Steve.”

According to the book, he also referred to his longtime aide and former White House communications director Kate Bedingfield simply as “Press.” Sullivan had been working with Biden since 2013, while Bedingfield first joined him in 2015.

Democratic allies grew alarmed Biden’s former 1988 campaign political director and ex-Commerce Secretary Bill Daley was among the first to raise alarms after watching Biden’s flubs on television. In early 2023, Daley began making calls to assess whether Democrats had a viable alternative candidate, as per a report in The New York Post.

Later that year, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison met the president at a Congressional Black Caucus event. According to the book, Biden kept shaking Harrison’s hand “without appearing to recognize him.”

Foreign leaders confused By early 2024, Biden’s public gaffes had become more frequent and more glaring. In February, the president confused French President Emmanuel Macron with a deceased predecessor, and also mixed up the leaders of Mexico and Egypt during a press conference.

That particular press briefing came shortly after Special Counsel Robert Hur decided not to prosecute Biden for mishandling classified documents. Hur noted in his report that a jury might view Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory.”

“I know what the hell I’m doing” Reacting to Hur’s assessment, Biden fired back at the White House podium.

“I am well-meaning, and I’m an elderly man and I know what the hell I’m doing,” the president said.

But according to Original Sin, many close to the president were less convinced.

Inner circle kept silent Despite witnessing memory issues firsthand, Biden’s longtime confidants did not question his re-election plans. Among them was Mike Donilon, a senior adviser who had worked for Biden since 1981.

The book reveals that Biden forgot Donilon’s name during a 2019 Iowa campaign stop, just weeks before the first Democratic caucuses. “You, know, you know,” Biden said, unable to recall the name of his aide of more than four decades.

Tapper and Thompson write that this was “the only time aides worried” about Biden’s cognitive health during the primary.

Denials continued after debate meltdown After Biden’s now-infamous June 2024 debate with Donald Trump—where the president froze on stage—Democratic insiders panicked. But Donilon reportedly brushed off concerns. “I promise he’s okay,” he assured them.

However, one unnamed senior White House aide offered a sobering view of the situation. “We attempted to shield him from his own staff so many people didn’t realize the extent of the decline beginning in 2023,” the aide told the authors.