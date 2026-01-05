Joe Biden’s pension explained: How he earns more in retirement than in office

Former US president Joe Biden takes home a stunning $417,000 per year as pension, which is more than the salary he received when he was in office, as per a New York Post report that has quoted a tax expert.

As per National Taxpayer Union Foundation Vice President Demian Brady, who spoke to the publication about Biden's earnings, the 83-year-old former president rakes in the significant amount from two different pension funds in his first year as the ex-US President.

Brady told the publication that it is the largest pension amount when compared to Biden's predecessors. “It’s pretty unusual, historically unusual, to have such a large pension amount,” he said, adding, “I would have to say that it’s the largest.”

The amount that Biden would be taking home is double of what Barack Obama received as retirement payment after his term as president. It is also $17,000 more than what Biden himself earned yearly as president.

Why is Biden getting paid so much? Biden has had a long and eventful political career. He has been a US Senator, Obama's vice president for two consecutive terms, as well as the US President for a full term. He can thus tap into multiple retirement funds backed by US taxpayers.

He is getting his payments through provisions in the Former Presidents Act of 1958 and the Civil Service Retirement System (CSRS) for former US senators.

The CSRS annual pension plan takes into account his long career as Senator and VP, as well as the three years in this period when his salary was the highest.

“Biden’s starting pension could be as much as $166,374, including an $18,186 set aside in the program for the spousal portion of benefit,” Brady told the publication.

Biden was elected to the US Senate back in 1972, which was before the retirement plan for members of the US Congress' upper house was revised to unburden taxpayers of high retirement packages for newer members.

Biden also takes home a huge chunk of his income from his presidential pension, which is $250,600. As per the 1958 law mentioned earlier, a former President earns the same amount as a Cabinet secretary.

A former president is also entitled to additional perks, including money for their office space, equipment, and staff.

The outlet reports that the General Services Administration has fixed a budget that is upwards of $1.5 million for Joe Biden, of which $727,000 will be for office space.