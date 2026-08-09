Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to bones, causing pain, son Hunter Biden says

Former US President Joe Biden’s prostate cancer has spread to his bones and is causing significant pain, his son Hunter Biden said in an interview with the BBC.

Hunter Biden became emotional while discussing his father’s health during the wide-ranging interview broadcast late Friday, describing the situation as difficult for the family.

Advertisement

“The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further,” Hunter Biden said. “It’s very painful and it’s very debilitating in many respects.”

Hunter Biden says father’s condition is ‘sad to watch’ Hunter Biden said his father’s illness has been difficult to witness but stressed that the former president continues to remain active and speak publicly about issues he considers important.

“It’s really sad to watch,” he said, adding that he wished his father would complain more about his condition.

“The only thing that I’d say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it’s not good,” Hunter Biden said.

He added that Joe Biden remains engaged despite his health problems.

“He’s still doing his thing,” Hunter Biden said. “He so believes in this country.”

Advertisement

Joe Biden, 83, was the oldest person to serve as US President. His age and physical and mental fitness became major political issues during his presidency, particularly after his June 2024 debate performance against Donald Trump.

Biden was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer Joe Biden’s office announced in May 2025 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer that had metastasized to his bones.

The diagnosis came less than four months after he left the White House following Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election.

Biden’s age and health had already been the subject of intense political scrutiny. Concerns increased after his widely criticised debate performance in June 2024, when he struggled to complete sentences and appeared confused at several points.

Advertisement

Hunter Biden discusses controversial presidential pardon The interview also focused on Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son.

In December 2024, shortly before leaving office, Biden issued Hunter Biden a full and unconditional pardon, despite having previously said he would not intervene in his son’s legal cases.

Hunter Biden acknowledged that the pardon was not necessarily good for the country or his father’s legacy.

“Was it good for our constitution? Was it good for the American people? Was it good for my dad’s legacy?” Hunter Biden said. “No. On all counts.”

He described himself as “the most privileged person in the world” for receiving such treatment from his father.

Advertisement

Hunter Biden also said he and his father had not discussed the pardon before it was issued.

Also Read | DOJ Can Give Biden Recordings to Conservative Group, Court Rules

Hunter Biden defends father over pardon decision Despite acknowledging the controversy, Hunter Biden said he remained “eternally grateful” for the pardon.

He pointed to what he described as concerns over political retaliation under Trump.

Hunter Biden also rejected the suggestion that he had influenced his father’s decision to seek a second presidential term.

Hunter Biden recalls 2024 debate Hunter Biden said he was shocked by his father’s condition during the June 2024 debate with Trump.

“I could tell as soon as my father came out that something was wrong,” he said.

“I have never seen him with kind of the hundred-yard stare that he had.”

Advertisement

Joe Biden’s poor performance during the debate intensified questions about his ability to continue campaigning and ultimately contributed to his decision to withdraw from the presidential race.

Biden continues public life Despite his cancer diagnosis and worsening condition, Hunter Biden said his father remains committed to public life and continues to speak on issues that matter to him.

Joe Biden is also preparing to publish a memoir titled “Promise Me, America” following the US midterm elections.

Also Read | Newly released Biden recordings show him referring to classified information