Joe Biden spotted with big ‘head wound’ in public; netizens react: Watch video

Social media erupted after former President Joe Biden was seen with a large gash on his forehead while greeting people in Delaware over Labor Day weekend.

Advertisement

A viral video posted on social media showed the 82-year-old looking frail, with a visible red wound on the front of his head, partially concealed by his white hair, as he exited a church in Rehoboth Beach, as reported by the New York Post.

Watch the viral video

Advertisement

“I was a bit surprised because it’s a pretty noticeable scar,” said Fred Karger, who recorded the video and shared it on X. He spoke to Inside Edition, which was the first outlet to report the story on Thursday.

Advertisement

Biden served as president from 2021 until January 20, 2025, when Trump was sworn in for his second term.

Earlier in May, Biden was diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to the bone.

The diagnosis was made on Friday following symptoms related to urinary issues.

While the cancer is considered advanced due to its metastasis, Biden’s office noted that it is hormone-sensitive — a key detail that offers hope for treatment.

Biden and his family are currently reviewing potential treatment options in consultation with medical professionals. The former president, who completed his term in office on January 20 when Donald Trump was sworn in, has not made any further public comments about his diagnosis.

Advertisement

Despite ongoing concerns about his age and capabilities, Biden has maintained that he could have won the 2024 election if he had continued his campaign. However, reports from the new book ‘Original Sin’ by Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson suggest that Biden’s aides concealed the extent of his cognitive decline while he was in office.