Joe Biden to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration at White House: ‘The president promised…’

Despite repeatedly describing Trump as a threat to democracy during the 2024 campaign, Democrat Biden has made a point of providing Trump with the smooth transition that the Republican denied him.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 08:18 AM IST
FILE - US President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House
FILE - US President Joe Biden meets with President-elect Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House(AP)

US President Joe Biden will attend Donald Trump's inauguration in January, the White House said on Monday, calling it a “commitment to our democratic values”.

Notably, Trump had skipped Biden's own swearing-in in 2021.

The then-president Trump had refused to attend Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021, after falsely claiming his election win was fraudulent and whipping up a mob of supporters who stormed the US Capitol.

Also Read | Trump 2.0 won’t reverse Biden’s critical minerals push: Andy Home

“The president promised that he would attend the inauguration of whomever won the election,” news agency AFP quoted Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates as saying.

“He and the first lady are going to honor that promise and attend the inauguration.”

Bates shared that Biden views attending the inauguration as an important demonstration of commitment to democratic values and to honoring the will of the people.

Also Read | G20 cohort takes second picture — this time with Biden, Trudeau and Meloni

Despite repeatedly describing Trump as a threat to democracy during the 2024 campaign, Democrat Biden has made a point of providing Trump with the smooth transition that the Republican denied him.

A week after the November 5 vote, in which Trump beat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris to win a historic comeback, Biden invited President-elect Trump to the White House.

Biden, 82, dropped his own bid for a second term in July and endorsed Harris after a disastrous debate performance against Trump triggered fears among Democrats about his age and mental acuity.

Biden's final Thanksgiving at White House

Also Read | Biden pardons Turkeys Peach and Blossom in Thanksgiving tradition at White House

For his final Thanksgiving turkey pardon ceremony at the White House on Monday before Donald Trump returns, Biden had a message for Americans -- “keep calm and gobble on”.

Biden spared birds Peach and Blossom from ending up on the dinner table in a quirky and time-honored tradition marking the upcoming US holiday.

In a series of quips to a large crowd on the presidential mansion's South Lawn, Biden remarked that Peach "lives by the motto 'keep calm and gobble on'" -- while Blossom's philosophy was "no fowl play."

(With AFP inputs)

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 08:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsJoe Biden to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration at White House: ‘The president promised…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Adani Power share price

    446.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -13.9 (-3.02%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    342.85
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    5.85 (1.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    143.60
    03:58 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.8 (0.56%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    844.75
    03:53 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    28.7 (3.52%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    967.65
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -84.75 (-8.05%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,182.00
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -69.65 (-5.56%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,159.25
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -56.75 (-4.67%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    624.85
    03:57 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -24.55 (-3.78%)
    More from Top Losers

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    397.05
    03:47 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    32.15 (8.81%)

    Central Bank Of India share price

    56.89
    03:59 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    4.56 (8.71%)

    Emami share price

    693.05
    03:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    54.1 (8.47%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    554.35
    03:29 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    40.4 (7.86%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.000.00
      Chennai
      79,651.000.00
      Delhi
      79,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.