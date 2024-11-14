U.S. President Joe Biden is set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru.

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Lima, Peru, marking the third in-person meeting between the two leaders. White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed the meeting during a briefing on Wednesday, describing it as an effort to responsibly manage the U.S.-China competition and avoid escalation.

“Tomorrow, he [Biden] travels to South America," said Sullivan. “His first stop will be Peru for the APEC Summit…and then he’ll go on to Brazil for the first-ever presidential trip to the Amazon and then to the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro." Biden’s meeting with Xi is expected to address several areas of cooperation and tension, particularly surrounding economic policy and national security.

The two leaders previously met in Bali, Indonesia, at the G20 Summit in 2022 and again in California in 2023 during APEC. Each meeting has been part of Biden's broader strategy to engage with China on complex issues while building alliances with Indo-Pacific nations.

Sullivan emphasized Biden’s strategic focus on strengthening American industries, particularly in technology and defence sectors, to ensure the U.S. maintains an innovative edge. “The president’s approach to China has prioritized investments in sources of American strength at home," Sullivan said, highlighting industries like semiconductors and artificial intelligence. Biden’s administration has also implemented export controls to protect U.S. technology from misuse.

The White House views these meetings as vital to ensuring stability in U.S.-China relations. Biden has kept communication channels open at all government levels, which, according to Sullivan, is essential for preventing competition from escalating into confrontation. The meeting in Peru will also serve as an opportunity for both leaders to address global issues in a more collaborative setting while emphasising the need to preserve peace in the Indo-Pacific region.

In addition to the APEC Summit in Peru, Biden's South American trip will include Brazil. He will become the first U.S. president to visit the Amazon rainforest and is also slated to attend the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro.