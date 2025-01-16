US President Joe Biden, ahead of his final farewell address from the Oval Office, shared a heartfelt message with the American people, reflecting on his presidency, the challenges the nation has faced, and the progress made over the past four years. Biden in a warning to the nation, emphasizing that the "soul of America" remains at stake as he prepared for his farewell address to the public before Donald Trump's return to power.

The soul of America at stake In his farewell letter, Biden reiterated the central theme of his campaign and presidency: "I ran for president because I believed that the soul of America was at stake. The very nature of who we are was at stake. And, that’s still the case." Biden emphasized the idea of America as a powerful, enduring force, saying, "America is an idea stronger than any army and larger than any ocean. It’s the most powerful idea in the history of the world." He underscored the founding principles that define the nation, stating, "That idea is that we are all created equal, endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable rights, among them life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."

A nation tested, yet resilient Biden recalled the difficult times the nation faced when he took office, writing, "Four years ago, we stood in a winter of peril and a winter of possibilities." He reflected on the turmoil brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic crisis, and political unrest, noting, "We were in the grip of the worst pandemic in a century, the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression, and the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War." Despite these overwhelming challenges, Biden praised the resilience of the American people: "But we came together as Americans, and we braved through it. We emerged stronger, more prosperous, and more secure."

A personal journey of service Biden also took a moment to reflect on his personal journey in public service. "It has been the privilege of my life to serve this nation for over 50 years," he wrote, highlighting the extraordinary nature of his life story: "Nowhere else on Earth could a kid with a stutter from modest beginnings in Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Claymont, Delaware, one day sit behind the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office as President of the United States."

A call for unity and confidence in the future In closing, Biden delivered an inspiring message about the nation's potential and the power of unity. "History is in your hands. The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands," he stated, urging Americans to continue working together: “We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there is simply nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together.”

Legacy and achievements He expressed gratitude for the love and support he received from the American people, saying, "I have given my heart and my soul to our nation. And I have been blessed a million times in return with the love and support of the American people."

In a recent development, Biden received positive news when Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Challenges to legacy Despite these accomplishments, Biden’s legacy has faced challenges. The decision to run for a second term, especially given his age, has drawn criticism. Biden was forced to drop out of the race in June after a debate loss to Trump.

