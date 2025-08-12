Joe Biden's daughter Ashley files for divorce from husband after 13 years, shares 'freedom' message

Ashley Biden, daughter of former President Joe Biden, has filed for divorce from her husband Dr. Howard Krein. The 44-year-old submitted legal papers on Monday in Philadelphia court, ending their 13-year marriage . Right after filing, Ashley posted an Instagram story showing her walking in a park and giving a thumbs-up.



The photo had Beyoncé's song "Freedom" playing in the background . She also shared a quote about new beginnings, saying: "New life, new beginnings means new boundaries" along with Lauryn Hill's song "Freedom Time" . The couple had no children together, and details about why they split remain private because Philadelphia keeps divorce records confidential.



Ashley and Howard met back in 2010 through her late brother Beau Biden, who died from cancer in 2015 . They got engaged in 2011 when Krein proposed on a California cliff after getting permission from Joe Biden, who called him “the right guy”.

The couple married in June 2012 at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Church in Delaware, where Ashley had been baptized as a child . Around 200 guests attended their wedding, and Ashley wore a dress designed by Vera Wang . Joe Biden walked his daughter down the aisle at the ceremony, later joking about needing to practice so he wouldn't get too emotional.

For years, the couple lived in a $1.3 million Philadelphia home near where Krein works as a face and nose plastic surgeon . Ashley earned a social work degree from the University of Pennsylvania and helped women who had been in prison.

She mostly avoided the spotlight during her father's political career.

But last year, she shared a sweet story about her wedding while introducing Joe Biden at the Democratic National Convention.

She described how her father set up her wedding reception using his John Deere vehicle, arranging plants and place settings while getting emotional . The couple was last seen together publicly in July 2024 when Biden announced he wouldn't seek re-election.

No one knows exactly why the marriage ended since divorce details stay private in Philadelphia.

Krein hasn't commented on the split. Ashley has kept quiet too, though she recently defended her father online against critics questioning his health . She called her family her "safe space" in a past interview and said cruel comments about them upset her.

The divorce marks a major change for Ashley, who at 44 is starting fresh after over 13 years of marriage.

Also Read | Bihar SIR appears to be a trust deficit issues: SC