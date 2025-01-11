President Joe Biden will address the nation for the last time on Wednesday evening (January 15), offering his farewell remarks from the Oval Office just five days before President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated. The speech, scheduled for 8 pm Eastern time, will mark Biden's final significant opportunity to speak to Americans and the world before his term ends on January 20 at noon. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The farewell address follows Biden’s speech on Monday at the State Department, where he will highlight his foreign policy legacy.

In a separate appearance Friday (January 10) from the Roosevelt Room, Biden reflected on his decision to step aside during the presidential race in 2020.

He faced enormous pressure from Democrats after a challenging debate performance, which led to Kamala Harris entering the race in his place, launching a campaign under immense time constraints.

Biden told reporters, “I think I would have beaten Trump, and I think that Kamala could have — would have beaten Trump." He continued, “I thought it was important to unify the party. Even though I thought I could win again, I thought it was better to unify the party."

Addressing the reason behind his decision to step aside, Biden said, "I didn't want to cause a divided party to lose an election. That's why I stepped aside. But I was confident she could win."

Biden's press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, stated earlier Friday that the president would reflect on his "50-plus years as a public official" in his upcoming speech. Jean-Pierre also mentioned that Biden would share his thoughts on "the future, not just of the country, but how this country moves forward as a leader," touching on global events and important global issues.