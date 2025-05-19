Joe Biden's first post after 'aggressive' prostate cancer diagnosis: 'I have learned that…'

Former US President Joe Biden took to X, to thank the public for the "love and support" following the announcement of his prostate cancer diagnosis. In a statement released on Sunday, his office confirmed that the 82-year-old had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that has spread to his bones.

Advertisement

“Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support,” Joe Biden posted on X.

Joe Biden diagnosed with prostrate cancer The diagnosis came after Joe Biden reported experiencing urinary symptoms, prompting doctors to conduct further tests, which revealed a concerning nodule on his prostate. He is currently reviewing treatment options with his medical team as he navigates the next steps in his care.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)