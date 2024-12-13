Hunter Biden was spotted on Thursday (December 12) picking up dinner at Blue Ribbon Sushi in Malibu, just 11 days after his father, US President Joe Biden, issued a sweeping pardon covering a wide range of gun, tax, and other potential offenses.

The 54-year-old first son entered the California surf town sushi spot in the early afternoon, dressed in a black bomber jacket, blue jeans, and a trucker hat, according to The New York Post. Flanked by a Secret Service agent, Hunter was described as “expressionless” and staring straight ahead as he refused to answer questions about the nearly 11-year blanket grant of clemency.

The news report said that when asked, “Hunter, how do you feel about being pardoned by your dad?” he ducked the question, exited from the backside of the restaurant into a waiting SUV and was whisked away by other members of his Secret Service detail.

Hunter Biden was also captured last week smiling days after the pardon announcement while leaving Arby’s in Ventura.

Joe Biden signs pardon for son Hunter amid gun and tax violation charges President Joe Biden signed a pardon for his son, Hunter Biden, on Sunday (December 1), shielding him from potential prison time related to his recent convictions on gun crimes and tax violations. The move eliminates the possibility of sentencing and allows Hunter to avoid further legal consequences.

In a statement following the decision, President Biden defended his son and the choice to issue the pardon, arguing that Hunter's case was treated unfairly compared to others in similar situations. Biden maintained that individuals facing tax issues related to addiction are often granted non-criminal resolutions, yet Hunter was charged with felonies despite having no aggravating factors.

“From the day I took office, I said I would not interfere with the Justice Department’s decision-making, and I kept my word even as I have watched my son being selectively and unfairly prosecuted,” President Biden's statement read. Biden went on to explain that most individuals are not tried on felony charges for errors like gun form misstatements unless other factors are involved, such as criminal intent.

The President also highlighted political motivations behind Hunter’s legal struggles, asserting that the charges were amplified due to political pressure. Biden explained that a plea deal, which had previously been negotiated with the Department of Justice, fell apart in court as a result of these political influences.

