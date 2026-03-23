Joe Kent praises Trump, says ‘President working to get peace with Iran, Israel will be against it, but…’

Days after Donald Trump's former counterterrorism official resigned, exposing rare dissent within the administration over Iran conflict, Joe Kent appeared to praise the United States president. In a post on X, Kent said Trump was working to make peace with Iran, while once again acknowledging resistance from Israel.

He said that making peace will be a good thing for the United States and America's allies in the Gulf region. In a Joe Kent said, “President Trump is working to get peace with Iran, if he can make this happen it will be a very good thing for our nation & our allies in the Gulf.”

Kent also claimed that while Israel will be opposed to a peace deal with Iran, the President is strong enough to bring them on board. “The Israelis will be against this, but POTUS is strong & can get them on board,” the former counterterrorism official said.

When Joe Kent resigned On March 17 last week, Joe Kent resigned over the Iran war as he also made some massive allegations against the federal government – becoming the first senior official in the administration to resign over the conflict.

Posting his letter on X, Joe Kent claimed that Iran posed “no imminent threat to our nation”. He also said that the conflict was started under pressure from Israel.

Joe Kent said, “After much reflection, I have decided to resign from my position as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center, effective today. I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran. Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby.”

In his resignation letter, Joe Kent alleged that the US president “understood that the wars in the Middle East were a trap that robbed America of the precious lives of our patriots and depleted the wealth and prosperity of our nation.”

He alleged that high-ranking Israeli officials and influential members of the American media “deployed a misinformation campaign,” to stoke pro-war sentiments to to encourage a war with Iran.