John Mara reveals cancer diagnosis: Age, ownership stake with New York Giants, and leadership plans amid health battle

New York Giants president and CEO John Mara, 70, revealed on Monday (September 29) that he has been diagnosed with cancer, sharing his health update with the team and the public.

In a statement, Mara said: "I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors. I'm feeling strong and optimistic, and I'm committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome."

He added that he plans to stay actively involved with the Giants throughout his treatment: "I plan to remain active with the team throughout my treatment, and I'm fortunate to be surrounded by incredible support — personally, professionally, and medically. I ask that you respect my privacy and my family's privacy at this time."

The statement did not disclose the type of cancer Mara is battling.

Giants’ first win comes amid health update Mara’s announcement came just one day after the Giants earned their first win of the season, defeating the previously unbeaten Los Angeles Chargers 21-18 at MetLife Stadium. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart led the team to victory in his first start, providing a bright moment amid challenging news for the organization.

Legacy of the Mara family John Mara has served as the Giants’ president and CEO since the passing of his father, Wellington Mara, in 2005. He is the third generation of the Mara family to run the franchise, which was founded by his grandfather, Tim Mara, in 1925.

During his tenure, the team has won two Super Bowl championships (XLII and XLVI). Mara has also held multiple executive roles with the Giants over 14 years prior to becoming CEO, including executive vice president and chief operating officer.

John Mara’s family ownership structure in Giants John Mara has overseen the day-to-day operations of the New York Giants for decades, remaining a front-facing presence alongside Steve Tisch since the deaths of their fathers, Wellington Mara and Bob Tisch, in 2005.

The Mara and Tisch families each hold a 50-50 ownership stake in the organization. Recently, the families agreed to sell 10% of the franchise to Julia Koch and her family, a move that is still awaiting league approval. ESPN reports that the sale is not expected to affect the team’s daily operations, with the Mara and Tisch families retaining full control.

Family Mara and his wife, Denise, have one son and four daughters. Despite the diagnosis, he emphasized that he expects to remain active with the franchise during treatment and expressed gratitude for the support surrounding him.

How old is John Mara? John Mara is 70 years old.

Will he retire as New York Giants' president and CEO? No, Mara plans to remain actively involved with the team throughout his treatment.